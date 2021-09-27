“This Is Fire”: Mzansi Excited by Stunning Mansion Built in Rural Village

South Africans are impressed by a stunning house that was built in a rural village and there are positive reactions to the snaps

Some people are wowed by the interior design and the decoration of the house where some are already asking questions about the location of the beautiful mansion

According to the social media account holder, the structure is erected in the countryside and he praises the person who worked hard to build it

The local digital community is in disbelief as they look at a stunning house built in a rural area. According to a Twitter user, the house is so big and many can't believe it's located in a village.

@ArchitecturalSA also heaps praise on villagers who are building their beautiful houses away from the cities as they develop their countryside areas. The social media account holder has also shared the interior and exterior of the eye-catching mansion.

South Africans are now reacting to the post and Briefly News looks at the encouraging comments from the viral social media post.

Many netizens are impressed by the design and the shower while some are asking questions on where is the house located in Mzansi. The house is built next to a mountain and boasts a big yard and swimming pool. He wrote:

“In the villages, they do a lot.”

The post reads:

@ZenandeMcFen said:

“Which village is this? Sooo stunning! The shower.”

@_JoeLittle said:

“Would love to see the floor plan of this house.”

@Lawrence_Nteo said:

“This is fire.”

@Bigbillas1 said:

“Was this designed by you?

