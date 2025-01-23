Two sisters have transformed their humble beginnings in Mabopane into a celebrated business empire

These sisters have expanded their reach globally, with their unique handmade baskets now being sold by popular retailers

The TikTok video of their success story inspired netizens who sang their praises in the comments section

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

Mo and Michelle Mokone shared their inspiring business story. Image: @mos.crib

Source: Instagram

Starting a business from scratch is no easy feat, but Mo and Michelle Mokone are making waves. These sisters from Mabopane are showing everyone how it's done with their handmade baskets.

Business owners flex growth of company

They gave netizens a glimpse of how their business has grown. From products being packaged in their living room to now owning a warehouse in Pretoria that's frequently packed with customers. The video was shared on their TikTok page @moscrib.

They shared that in 2024, their warehouse with 130 employees welcomed 15,000 customers. They now supply big brands in South Africa like Woolworths, @Home and Target in the USA.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Weaved baskets made by Mo's Crib. Image: @mos.crib

Source: Instagram

Sisters drop words of wisdom

They gushed about their success and shared an encouraging message in the caption of the clip.

"Black child, it is possible. Dream big, work hard, and break boundaries."

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users are buzzing with love for their achievements. Many are wishing for continued success.

@EulanderMokwena said:

"So proud of you sisters. 🥰🥰🥰 May the Lord protect and bless your business."

@tshiamo_.ntsaii posted:

"Wow, what an inspiring story. 🔥🔥"

@ThatoZondiMokone commented:

"I will forever be proud."

@lindokuhle mentioned:

"Proud of you sis. 🥰 Putting Mabopane on the map."

@ntozinhle_lifestyle typed:

"This is truly inspiring and thank you for this clip. I really didn’t know the owners, totally inspired."

@lebo6214 wrote:

"Oh wow, this is the excellence we want to see. ❤️"

@Kaygee stated:

"It's such a joy to see a fellow sister winning and growing. Cheers to many more success stories."

@BlackbonePh added:

"Wow, keep flying high. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿"

3 More SA ladies making money moves

A young woman got candid on social media about how she started her own business with just R5,000.

Another lady promoted her toilet paper business by showing a video of the early days of her operations.

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a student saved her NSFAS allowance and used the funds to start a business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News