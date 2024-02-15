A video of a man fighting for his life after getting into a swimming pool has gone viral on TikTok

The footage shows the man moving from the edge of the pool as he enters the water and struggles to swim

The video sparked humour and banter in the comments section as some questioned the man's judgement and sobriety

A man's apparent inability to swim and the chaotic rescue attempt entertained viewers. Image: @sandilemontra

Source: TikTok

Sana, swimming is not child's play. One Mzansi man had social media users unable able to contain their laughter after he dived into a pool and saw his life flash before his eyes.

Man causes pool party panic

The amusing footage shared by @sandilemontra on TikTok shows a cute pool party setup as young and old enjoy a chilled day of poolside fun. A man is soon seen getting into the water before struggling to find his balance and waving his hands around the air as he tries not to sink and drown.

Chaos broke out as the people tried to assist the man, who appeared to have underestimated the depth of the pool against his ability to swim.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Check out the epic swimming fail below:

Mzansi amused by man's pool ordeal

Mzansi netizens couldn't help but laugh and crack jokes at the poor man's unfortunate ordeal. Others even wondered if he was sober before his failed swimming attempt.

Mbali wrote:

"Please post with the original sound."

Zinzy ❤ said:

"Wayephuzile yin uLume?? Kodwa nawe kungani uqubula umuntu omdala kanje."

Prince commented:

"Yoooo, his heart almost stopped."

samreed419 replied:

"Uncle was hungover ngeke."

Zaza commented:

"Yaz umunt'omdala akahlekwa."

Momma_Tinker said:

"NiSure malume hlampe akabanjwanga ijaqamba."

Bhekumuzi Gumede said:

"Emude kanje?"

LihleNyawo commented:

"Wenzani umtomdala ezofela kwi pool phambi kwey’ngane."

Man holds onto chair as friends throw him in swimming pool

In another story, Briefly News reported on a video of a group of male friends who seized the opportunity to throw their friend in the pool when they noticed him sleeping on a camp chair.

The TikTok video shared by @predd773 shows two men approaching the sleeping friend, picking up his chair and working together to throw him into the swimming pool.

When he realised what was happening, the poor friend held onto the chair for dear life before splashing into the water.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News