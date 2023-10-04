A TikTok video of a group of male friends throwing their sleeping friend into the pool has gone viral, with netizens reacting with banter and amusement

The video shows two men picking up the sleeping friend's camp chair and working together to throw him into the swimming pool

Netizens found the video funny, with many poking fun at the sleeping friend and his willingness to hold onto the chair

Grown men can still have fun and enjoy life, just like children.

TikTok video captures sleeping friend being thrown into the pool

This was captured perfectly in a video of a group of male friends who seized the opportunity to throw their friend in the pool when they noticed him sleeping on a camp chair.

The TikTok video shared by @predd773 shows two men approaching the sleeping friend and, picking up his chair, and working together to throw him into the swimming pool.

When he realised what was happening, the poor friend held onto the chair for dear life before splashing into the water. Thankfully, it wasn't too deep and seems to have recovered from the unexpected dive quite well.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by friends' poolside fun

Netizens reacted to the video with banter as they poked fun at the sleeping friend.

Thabile said:

"He was already prepared."

muzi_Hlangu23 wrote:

"Lack of sleep will always catch up with you ."

Dr Makhaye said:

"Good, he got what he deserves. Everyone is swimming kera yena his Mr Chilling Good Job guys ."

Mussi Barton replied:

"My friends exactly ."

Walter Simba commented:

"His willingness ruined it ."

Hlatse@200 commented:

"Areye areye ke tsamaya le stulo."

NielaG wrote:

"He's holding on to the chair like his gonna go nowhere."

