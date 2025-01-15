A determined young South African man celebrated finally passing matric after four tough attempts

The 2024 matric pupil posted a video on social media capturing his happiness and gratefulness

Viewers applauded his relentless determination to succeed and flooded the comments with congratulatory messages

One man opened up about his matric journey. Image: @thekid.rsa

One Mzansi gent has the internet hyped after sharing his long journey to matric success.

Man gets candid about matric journey

After failing three times, he finally made it and took to social media to celebrate his massive win.

In the emotional video, he’s seen punching the air and thanking the man above for carrying him through.

His heartfelt caption read, “I wanna thank God for not letting me give up. Mama, I finally made it!” You can feel the joy and disbelief radiating from the post on his TikTok page @thekid.rsa.

Coping with matric failure

For those who didn’t make it, it’s normal to feel discouraged and want to give up but remember, this isn’t the end.

Take a moment to regroup and find your strength. Consider options like repeating Grade 12, supplementary exams, or the Second Chance Matric Programme.

Watch the video below:

This man’s journey is a reminder that failure is not the end, and TikTok users acknowledged his resilience.

Look at a few comments below:

@moipone said:

"With God nothing is impossible. 🥰"

@yvonne660 mentioned:

"Cheers to what you conquered and cheers 🍾🥂 to the next fight."

@Saint posted:

"Congratulations. 🥰 I admire your determination. 🥰 "

A gent was hyped about his matric results. Image: @thekid.rsa

@Veen@y wrote:

"Glad you made it. It may have taken a while but you made it at the end. 💪👏 Congrats ngwana modimo! 👏"

@modimowaboikanyo2 stated:

"You did that man. 🥹🥳 Congratulations! 🙌"

@MsMo mentioned:

"Congratulations wesho. 'When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen'. May you be given the strength, knowledge and wisdom to study further. You are selected and anointed to excel and prosper.:

@Makeh added:

"Congratulations stranger! 👏 I'm super proud of you."

@ma’xaba typed:

"Well done stranger! ❤️🥹😖"

A matric learner from Vosloorus proudly shared that he was one of the top 39 achievers in the country.

