A student at Usethubeni Youth School became a top academic performer after writing his matric exams while in prison

The inmate named Christopher Singh set his priorities straight after being influenced by his grandmother who had a bout of ill-health

The prison who performed exceptionally well in the 2024 matric exams explained his winning strategy

A prisoner in South Africa, Christopher Singh is one of the inmates who passed after writing his Grade 12 exams in 2024. The matriculant defied all odds as a former academic star student who was arrested and got to finish his education behind bars.

A man who was a top 10 student ended up in prison where he finished his matric with multiple distinctions. Image: Anna Zieminski

Source: Getty Images

Christopher Singh attended Usethubeni Youth School where he rose above difficulties to make his grandmother proud by writing his matric exams. The prisoner opened up about how he ended up locked away, despite being a top student.

Prisoner achieves several distinctions in matric

Christopher Singh was a student who frequented the top 10 in school but was later expelled and then arrested after falling victim to peer pressure. He recently finished his high school education at Usethubeni Youth School where he undertook eight subjects and passed five with distinctions. He earned the title of the top matriculant at Usethubeni Youth School.

How did prisoner pass matric with distinctions?

According to IOL, Christopher explained that he became dedicated to his studies after hearing that his grandmother suffered a heart attack. Before going to jail the young man said he didn't believe in education and got involved in illegal substances before getting expelled and going to jail. After being inspired to get back on track by his grandmother, Christopher started studying from Grade 11. In preparation for Grade 12, he said he studied every day and received study materials from previous matriculants, hitting the books even during holidays.

The Department of Correctional Services hopes inmates who finish matric in prison will be rehabilitated. Image: Phil Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Department of Correctional Services offers inmates the opportunity to complete their National Senior Certificates to reduce crime by producing self-reliant former convicts who are empowered enough to re-integrate into society. Briefly News reported that 171 prisoners in South Africa passed matric while 107 of the inmates achieved a Bachelor's Pass in 2024. Christopher has demonstrated the effectiveness of the DCS's mission to transform inmates into productive members of society as he now has goals outside a life of crime since passing his matric with flying colours. After passing his matric Christopher's goal is to become a chartered accountant like his mother saying he has applied to UNISA for a B.Com accounting. Christopher also has goals to pursue a master's degree

