A doctor from South Africa has successfully secured a residency at the WellSpan Health/York Hospital Program in the US

Jacobus Schutte who graduated in 2023 attended St George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine in Grenada

Dr Schutte shared his inspiring journey from SGU to securing a US residency with Briefly News

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Growing up in South Africa, Dr Jacobus Schutte had dreams of becoming a professional rugby player. But fate had other plans.

Dr Jacobus Schutte celebrates his journey from St George’s University to securing a US medical residency. Images: Supplied/RunPhoto/GettyImages.

Source: UGC

At the age of 12, Dr Schutte witnessed a tragic accident while on a holiday trip. Seeing how his father, a medical doctor, stepped in and handled the situation left a lasting impression on him.

His passion for helping people during their most vulnerable moments became the driving force behind his decision to pursue medicine. He also acknowledged that being surrounded by his father’s colleagues played a key role in shaping his ambition to become a surgeon.

"I would accompany my father’s colleagues, who are orthopedic and general surgeons, to the operating room, where I witnessed firsthand their dedication, skill, and compassion. These experiences solidified my desire to pursue a career in surgery," He explained.

Studying at St George’s University

This passion took him SGU in Grenada, West Indies, where he immersed himself in a rigorous curriculum that emphasised academic excellence, self-discipline, and a commitment to personal growth.

‘‘SGU offered me a clear path to achieving my dream of becoming a doctor,” he said.

Securing a US residency

The highlight of his academic journey came when he was matched for residency at the WellSpan Health/York Hospital Program along with his fiancée.

Looking forward, Dr Schutte has big plans for the future. He aims to become a leader in his specialty, advance research in surgical knowledge, and advocate for access to quality healthcare for underserved communities.

His experiences volunteering in rural South Africa inspired him to start an NGO focused on providing essential surgeries to marginalised communities.

"I aim to address healthcare disparities and ensure that everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic status, has access to the surgical care they need,” he added.

3 more inspiring education stories

A doctor shared his inspiring journey from walking long distances to township schools to driving his car to work as a medical professional.

Schwann Chavalala shared their remarkable journey from a village in Limpopo to graduating from Stellenbosch University despite facing two heart surgeries and significant financial challenges.

A 36-year-old woman's commitment to completing her matric inspired South Africans nationwide as she tackled her remaining three subjects.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News