“It Takes Hard Work”: Matric Learner and Family Celebrate Her 6 Distinctions

A South African Grade 12 learner uploaded a TikTok video showing how she read her matric results

The girl, named Mishka, shared the heartwarming moment with her family members, sharing she got six distinctions

Many social media users flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages on her achievement

Social media continues to buzz with proud and inspiring posts as students celebrate their remarkable matric results. One girl, for example, chose to share the life-changing moment of checking her results surrounded by her family.

A moment to remember

Using the TikTok handle @_misshhyy, a matric learner named Mishka uploaded a video showing app users that she secured a bachelor's pass with six distinctions.

The heartwarming clip saw Mishka read her results with her family members, who were more than proud of her success.

The young woman wrote in her caption:

"I pray that this reflects the divine, miraculous power of our Lord Jesus Christ. The impact He has made on my marks is something I didn't even dream of, and something only possible through Him.

"I'm so grateful. It takes hard work as well and it has truly paid off. Hallelujah!"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi congratulates matric learner

Many local social media users were proud of the girl's achievements and sent well wishes in the comment section.

@payalramlall said to the student:

"Congratulations, darling. May all your dreams come true as you enter the next chapter of your life."

A proud @sandy90682 stated:

"Hard work paid off. Well done."

After watching the video and congratulating Mishka, @04vasha wrote:

"This is so precious."

An emotional @__mrs_mngomezulu__ asked the online community:

"Who is chopping onions?"

@ashtira1990 added in the comment section:

"If you were near me, I’d have given you a lovely gift. Well deserved, doll."

@_smile_a_while, who read Mishka's caption, said:

"Congratulations on your pass, and more so, congratulations on acknowledging the role that our Lord and Savior has in your life."

@marina_777666 shared in the comments:

"What a winner. Here’s to taking on the world, young lady. May you be blessed beyond measure."

