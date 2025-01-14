Build One South Africa has argued that the matric pass rate is well below the reported 87.3 per cent

Party leader Mmusi Maimane also suggested that the required pass mark be increased to 50%

South Africans are divided by BOSA's statement and by Maimane's criticism of the pass mark

The country is celebrating the achievements of the 2024 matriculants, but not everyone thinks there is a reason to celebrate.

As announced by Siviwe Gwarube, the Class of 2024 achieved an 87.3% pass rate, the highest in the country’s history. The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matriculants secured a 98.47% pass rate, the highest in the past five years.

While the Department of Basic Education Minister was celebrating the result, Build One South Africa (BOSA) argued that it wasn’t an accurate pass rate.

BOSA says pass rate lower than 51%

The party congratulated the matriculants but also criticised the pass rate, saying it was unrealistic.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, BOSA claimed that pass was lower than 51%.

“This is willingly misleading. The true matric pass rate is a much lower 51%, pointing to an education system that is jeopardising the future of our young people,” BOSA spokesperson Roger Solomons said.

BOSA’s reasoning is that 1.2 million learners began Grade 1 in 2013, but only 615,000 completed the schooling career and passed matric in 2024.

Mmusi Maimane wants required pass mark increase

BOSA’s statement comes on the back of Mmusi Maimaine’s criticism of the current pass mark. Maimane has been actively sharing his thoughts about the required pass of late, stating why the country could not be proud of it in its current form.

The BOSA leader has argued that the required pass mark needed to be increased to 50%, with his comment starting a debate on social media.

Some have agreed with the former Democratic Alliance leader, while others ridiculed him online.

SA divided over BOSA’s statement

The party’s statement has caused a stir online, with social media users split between those who agreed and those who didn’t.

Denver Robinson said:

“Oh my gosh. Mmusi must join Athol and Herman in their schoolyard politics of smear campaigns. How the mighty have fallen. They focus their energies on flinging mud rather than fixing real issues.”

Daniel Banda added:

“Interesting insight and eye-opening.👍Have to agree with the truth.”

Pedro Mapelo stated:

“Learners have done well. The number is up, and we have more distinctions. Do not be fools at BOSA.”

Tony Man said:

“Just relax and be happy for the achievement of the learners.”

Mercy Forbz said:

“Thank you. South Africa’s pass rate has dramatically declined. The 30% pass mark says it all. How did we get there from 50%?”

Tony Davis stated:

“Absolutely right. You cannot continue to claim success in basic education when less than 50% of kids starting school, around 1.2 million a year, never actually get to sit their NSC exam. About 600,000 kids reach working age each year and join the world record high unemployment heap as being uneducated or undereducated. Basic education is still a disaster.”

Maimane criticises matric pass mark

Briefly News reported on 11 January 2025 that Mmusi Maimane was not happy with the required pass mark for matriculants.

The Build One South Africa leader said children were being lied to when they passed matric after obtaining 30%.

South Africans were divided over Maimane's comments, with some arguing that the quality of education mattered more.

