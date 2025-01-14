Thousands of teacher posts across the country are at risk due to budget cuts by National Treasury

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education believes the impact of potential job cuts will be minimal

South Africans believe that minister's salaries should be cut to make up for a budget shortfall

South Africa is still celebrating the success of the 2024 matriculants, but education in the country now faces a significant threat.

As learners prepare to return to school on 15 January 2025, concerns have been raised that, due to budget cuts, there won’t be as many teachers available.

Over 16,000 teachers at risk

According to Eyewitness News, 16,000 teachers nationwide face job losses due to a budget cut by National Treasury.

A budget shortfall of R3.8 billion has threatened 11,000 posts in Kwazulu-Natal, 3,400 in Gauteng, and over 2,000 in the Western Cape. On 4 September 2024, teacher unions in the province threatened to strike due to the looming cuts.

The Basic Education Minister, Siviwe Gwarube, promised to meet with the treasury over the impending budget cuts.

Despite this, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) believes that teaching and learning won’t be affected.

Ahead of the new schooling year, Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule reassured parents and learners that the impact would be minimal, highlighting the commitment and dedication of some teachers.

“Some of our teachers, most of the time, say I don’t need a classroom. I need learners."

She added that this determination and dedication would help mitigate the effects of any potential cuts.

Mzansi thinks minister’s salaries should be cut

Social media users weighed in on the story, with many stating that the minister’s salaries should be cut so teachers can stay employed.

Mis Winnie Jafta-Chabaemang said:

“Mxm. Why don't they cut the budget for your salaries?”

Susan Marais stated:

“Can use and employ so-called educators with fake papers but cannot afford to pay much-needed legal educators. Something is drastically wrong.”

Sandra Cunningham added:

“Maybe they should be cutting ministry salaries. They earn far too much for such a broken country to begin with.”

Johan De Jager said:

“ANC needs some budget cuts.”

@VibemaisterS said:

“They should cut the pay of all government employees so that those disadvantaged schools can be helped.”

@Imhotep_lll asked:

“How much of the budget is spent on illegal foreign children? Why are the safety and health of South African children being put at risk in schools to accommodate illegal foreigners?”

Gauteng Education to trim other budgets

In a related article, the MEC for Education in Gauteng stated he would focus on cutting other budgets to save more than 3,000 teacher jobs.

Briefly News reported that Matome Chiloane said he would slash different educational problems to make up for the R4.5 billion budget cut.

Many South Africans were not happy with his plan and blamed the African National Congress for running the province into the ground.

