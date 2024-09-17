The MEC for education in Gauteng Matome Chiloane announced that he will focus on cutting other budgets to save more than 3000 jobs

He said he would slash different educational problems due to an R4.5 billion budget cut and said that they would not follow in the footsteps of the Western Cape

South Africans were displeased with his announcement and blamed the African National Congress, accusing it of running the province into the ground

JOHANNESBURG—Gauteng's Education MEC Matome Chiloane said he would cut budgets for different programmes to save 3,400 teachers' jobs.

Chiloane to cut educational programmes

IOL reported that Chiloane spoke at Bryanston High School on 15 September, where he gave an update on the online admissions for 2025. He noted that the department was facing a R4.5 billion budget deficit and said it was coming up with a plan to save the jobs.

Chiloane said that unlike the Western Cape provincial government, which said it would not save the 2400 jobs affected by the budget cuts, his department would do whatever it could to ensure the teachers remain employed.

Netizens blame the ANC

South Africans on Facebook discussed Chiloane's decision.

Elias Kobo said:

"Ramaphosa's administration is characterised by a lack of political will to create new jobs for the unemployed."

Ester Van Der Merwe asked:

"Why the cut to other deserving causes to save others? They must all be kept."

Mpumelelo Soni said:

"As long as the ANC is still in charge, nothing will go right in the province."

Sanele Sani said:

"As long as the ANC still exists in this country's leadership, nothing will go right."

Ann Heard said:

"Starve the children and feed the teachers, Something wrong there."

