Mmusi Maimane has caused a stir online with his comments about the matric pass rate.

The Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader doesn’t think a 30% pass mark should be anything to be proud of, saying that even 40% wasn’t a pass mark.

Maimane made the comments on social media ahead of the release of the matric results, which will be released on a national level on 13 January and individual results on 14 January. The results will be released in the newspaper.

Maimane causes controversy with comment

Ahead of the results' release, Maimane took to social media on 8 January to argue that 30% wasn’t a pass mark. According to current regulations, learners must pass at least three of their seven subjects at 40%, while the overall pass rate can be as low as 30%.

The BOSA leader isn’t a fan of the regulation, saying South Africans lied to children when telling them they passed with 30%.

South Africans divided over Maimane’s comments

The BOSA leader’s comments caused a debate online. Some agreed with him, while others argued that the quality of the education was more important than the pass mark.

Sahika Enver asked:

“If they cannot get 30%, how will they get 50 to pass? Education starts at home. Parents must first teach their kids to read.”

Mpho Mat Motlokwa said:

“The pass rate is not a problem. The quality of the education is the main problem. Teach kids maths and science in their mother tongue and offer soft skills in high school. That's the only solution to the education problem.”

Solly Mothabela added:

“I'm not his fan, but I agree and support him when it comes to the pass mark.”

Ray Dante stated:

“The whole system is messed up. The government doesn't want educated people. They want a grant-dependant nation so they can control them to gain votes like they've been doing.”

@GodPenuel said:

“It's not about the pass mark. It's about the content of the education. Focusing on the pass mark is really not the best use of energy. Even if all the kids who passed at 30% managed to pass at 50%, their lives wouldn't be much different.”

@Arnold_Von_Mash asked:

But what about the content of what they’re learning? Shouldn’t that be more important, sir? 🤔 💭”

@JacquesBlaauw6 said:

“This is truth. Telling someone they have succeeded when they have actually failed sets them up for a life of failure.”

@SelloMatube said:

“There's nothing wrong with a pass of 30%. There are many people who have passed with a 30% and are doing well in life. Examination on its own is not a yardstick to success. Many got a distinction but couldn't make it in life.”

Results to be announced on 14 January

The results for the 2024 National Senior Certificate exams will be officially released on 14 January 2025.

Briefly News noted that this was even though the results of Basic Education had not been published in newspapers.

The department announced that matriculants can access their results on an online platform as a result.

