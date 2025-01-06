National education departments announced that results for the 2024 National Senior Certificate exams will be released on 14 January

The Department of Basic Education is locked in a court battle preventing it from publishing the results in newspapers

Departments have announced that matriculants can access their results on an online platform

JOHANNESBURG—Despite a court battle to publish matric results in local newspapers, the Department of Basic Education has announced that the results will be announced on 14 January 2025.

Where will matriculants get their results?

Various provincial education departments announced that the results will be released on 14 January. The Gauteng Department of Education revealed on its Facebook page that matriculants can visit a dedicated website platform, enter their matric examination number and receive their results.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education announced that MEC Sipho Hlomuka will announce the results at the Albert Luthuli ICC in Durban. The department has been fighting to maintain its annual publication of results in local newspapers. The Information Regulator banned the department in November for not complying with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

Court battle with Information Regulator

The department announced on 15 December that it launched an application to set aside the Information Regulator's enforcement notice. This meant that it was suspended, and the department said results would be released in local newspapers with examination numbers and not IDs. The Regulator responded by fining the department R5 million for failing to follow its enforcement notice.

Source: Briefly News