The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) announced that it will investigate the alleged racism incident that happened on a FlySafair flight

SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize went viral on 26 December 2024 when she verbally attacked a flight attendant

The SAHRC said it was concerned that 30 years into democracy, the country is still experiencing incidents of racism

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is concerned that the country is still experiencing incidents of racism. It noted that it would be investigating the alleged racism incident that took place on a FlySafair flight involving a SABC employee.

SAHRC condemns racism incident

The Commission shared a statement on its X account @SAHRCommission confirming that it will investigate the incident involving SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize, who got into an altercation with a flight attendant. The Commission called on passengers from the flight to share information with its Western Cape Provincial Office that could assist it in its investigations.

The Commission said it was concerned that racism still persisted in the country despite SA celebrating 30 years of democracy.

"We firmly condemn any form of racist behaviour and recognise it as a challenge we must collectively address," the Commission said.

The Commission also called on South Africans to utilise the Equality Courts to address issues of racism and discrimination, hate speech and harassment. Legal representations are not needed in such cases.

What you need to know about the FlySafair incident

The SABC condemned Mkhize for the alleged racism and her conduct and said it would investigate the incident

The Patriotic Alliance submitted a complaint to the SAHRC, calling for an investigation into the incident

The South African Civil Aviation Authority condemned the incident and slammed Mkhize's conduct

Democratic alliance opens case

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape opened a case against Mkhize. The SABC employee went viral for allegedly using racial slurs against a flight attendant.

FlySafair also acted against Mkhize and placed her on their no-fly list. This means that she will no longer fly with FlySafair. DA supporters applauded them for their actions.

