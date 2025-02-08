A TikTok video shows a matriculant who shared a bitter truth about his last year at a traditional school

The former Grade 12 student admitted that he did not do well in his matric exams, and his situation broke hearts

Online users were touched by the young man who opened up about struggling after his matric year

One matriculant did not have a reason to celebrate after the 2024 matric exam results. The young man shared his struggles ever since he finished school.

A matriculant admitted to being the only person who failed Grade 12 at his traditional school. Image: @pakilawu_ / TikTok / SDI Productions / Getty Images

The video of the young man received more than 100,000 likes. People were fascinated after the student detailed what went wrong in his matric year.

2024 Matriculant unable to celebrate in 2025

In a TikTok video posted by pakilawu_, the content creator asked a young man to share his craziest confession. The youngster, who stayed anonymous, revealed that he wrote his matric exams but was the only person who did not pass at his school, which usually gets a 100% pass rate. He said that it feels like his school, teachers, peers and parents were bitterly disappointed by his academic performance. The young man said that he feels hopeless as he is facing pressure from his loved ones. Watch the heartbreaking video below:

What options are available after failing matric?

Briefly News reported that matriculants have the option to rewrite their exams. Aside from rewriting, Matric College highlights that one can still enrol for courses even without a Matric certificate. Available courses include an ICB Course which awards the student with an ICB National Certificate, Higher Certificate or National Diploma in scarce skills such as bookkeeping, auditing and more which are useful for getting a job or getting into entrepreneurship. There are also short courses available when someone fails matric.

Matriculants in South Africa have various options for studying further even after they fail examinations. Image: FG Trade

SA moved by upset matriculant

Many people commented on the video, expressing how sad the young man's confession was. Online users said that the young boy was crying out for help.

Miss Aura pointed out:

"This isn't a confession it's a cry for help 😓💔"

Athi's side chick was sad:

"Oh yhini he sounded like he wanted to cry 💔☹"

bonginkosi ncobela could relate:

"This was me, I re-did a few subjects and now I’m a BCom Law graduate and final LLB student."

_LethinjabuloShivambu remarked:

"I hope you didn’t let him leave after that interview. I hope you spoke to him and helped as a big brother. That child needed someone to support and hear him 🥺😭"

hypersommia encouraged the matriculant:

"I’m actually sobbing this is so sad, he needs to fix his matric and not give up."

Sindo💕 was touched:

"He's so hurt💔, please hug him and tell him to go upgrade as hard as it is. He'll be okay."

𝐵𝒾𝒷𝒾 encouraged the young man:

"Shame, man. He must go rewrite 🥺"

T wrote:

"I want to hug him💔"

Kimberly.H🦋 shared:

"My boy ,my results came back with fail, I was mocked and laughed at went for a remarking turns out I passed ngoB and it was too late for varsity that year so I was home the whole year."

Noname commented:

"If you're reading this, I hope you know youre not a disappointment and it's not the end of the world. Life is only getting started, and I wish you all the strength and courage to start over and get it right."

Shabba wrote:

"Please rewrite. It’s not the end of the world, I promise you. It genuinely gets better.🫂"

Devine Sibiya said:

"Oh baby if you’re reading this, please know that you’re not a disappointment. No one chooses to fail and I know that you gave it your all, despite the outcome. Please fight for yourself😔❤️."

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

