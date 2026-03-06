A group of employees from the newly opened Walmart in Johannesburg were filmed welcoming the American franchise group in true South African style

The group's video was shared on TikTok on 28 February 2026, showing every employee in good spirits and sending good vibes to the online audiences

Social media users were moved by the performance, with some viewers asking questions about vouchers, while others asked if they allow other payment option

Walmart Boksburg employees were filmed celebrating their new store's opening. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

On its mission to broaden its branches in the country, the American giant retailer, Walmart, proudly opened the doors of its third South African store on Saturday, 28 February 2026.

The opening clip was shared on TikTok by user @walmartafrica, touching the hearts of many viewers who enjoyed the group's performance and some who went to the store opening and complimented the employee's service.

In the video, Walmart employees excitedly sang the local gwijo Thuma Mina, which speaks about eagerness to serve with pride, ready to welcome customers to their new store. The group accompanied the song with celebratory movement actions just before the ribbon that marks the opening was cut. In the caption, TikTok account @walmartafrica noted that the staff members were ready to welcome customers to their store, promising them a vibe.

Walmart opens new store in Boksburg

The Boksburg Walmart branch, located in East Point Shopping Centre, employs 80 staff. Their products include a mix of fresh food, famous international brands and groceries. The third opening is part of a bigger plan to open 21 more stores across Gauteng, Kwa-Zulu-Natal, and the Western Cape to help more people save money on their daily shopping.

Watch the Tiktok video here.

SA reacts to the new store opening

The post gained many views and comments from social media users who were excited by the store's opening news. Many viewers asked questions about the store's payment method, employment opportunities, and exact location. Some wished to know if the store had any vouchers. One user saw no difference between the retailer and the local giant store, Game.

Loals were excited about the Boksburg Walmart store's opening. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Zee Clementine asked:

"Hi, where can we get the voucher?"

User @Boity Motaung commented:

"I was there this past Saturday, 🥰 great service."

User @Sizwe M said:

"As we continue to strive forward."

User @ThebeM asked:

"Where in Boksburg are you situated?"

User @Mumicani

"Ready for what? This is just another Game, it is just covered in blue."

"What a day ❤️."

User @Nomathemba Nkosi asked:

"Pay just now service, iyasebenza na (do you use it)?"

