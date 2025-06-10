Travel content creator Chad Nathan's video about his amusing airport bribe experience went viral

The South African traveller expressed his love for the country after the unconventional solution saved him money

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some pointing out the irony of celebrating corruption

A man's bribe experience at a local airport sparked debate. Images: @GingerWithaGoPro

Source: Facebook

A South African travel content creator has sparked conversation online after sharing why he loves his home country following an amusing airport bribery experience. Chad Nathan, who describes himself as a part-time adventurer and global wanderer with a passion for travel and visual storytelling, posted a video that has got people talking about corruption in South Africa.

The video was shared in June by entertainment content creator @Southafriworld with the caption:

"You gotta love South Africa 🇿🇦😂."

The clip shows Nathan explaining an unusual encounter he had at the airport that perfectly captures the complex relationship many South Africans have with small-scale corruption.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the video, Nathan explains that his bag was 5kg overweight when checking in for his flight. Instead of following standard airline regulations and charging him the excess baggage fee, the check-in agent offered him an alternative solution. She told him he could simply buy her a Red Bull and she wouldn't charge him for the extra weight.

Nathan gladly accepted this offer, as buying a can of Red Bull was much cheaper than paying the official overweight baggage fees. After this interaction, he expressed his love for South Africa, finding humour in the creative problem-solving approach that's often seen in the country.

A travel content creator shared a video explaining why he loves South Africa. Images: @GingerWithaGoPro

Source: Facebook

The serious side of small bribes

According to Simon Dippenaar and associates, this type of interaction represents a form of petty corruption that's become normalised in South African society. While it might seem harmless and even amusing, these small bribes contribute to a larger culture of corruption that has serious consequences for the country.

South African law defines corruption as accepting or offering any form of payment to influence someone to act illegally, dishonestly, or in an unauthorised manner. This applies to both public officials and private individuals, meaning both the person offering and the person accepting a bribe are breaking the law.

Legal experts point out that many otherwise law-abiding citizens think nothing of offering small bribes to avoid traffic fines or other penalties. These seemingly innocent acts help maintain a corrupt system that ultimately harms the country's economic development and undermines trust in institutions.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mixed reactions from social media

The video received varied responses from viewers, with some finding it funny while others raised concerns about celebrating corruption.

@rashid_ahmed_syed pointed out the contradiction:

"Same dude will complain about corruption, but he happily pays the bribe."

@nathan_taylor joked about the economics:

"Bro, RedBull at the airport is more expensive than the extra weight charges😂"

@karabo_morotolo highlighted the consequences:

"This guy, low-key snitched on the check-in agent😭😩😂"

@carol_lynne_roos expressed amazement:

"Flip! How did you get that lucky?😳"

@joshua_asquith found humour in the situation:

"Red bulls are another currency in SA… Well that and two litre Cokes… haha!"

3 other stories about people and Mzansi

Briefly News recently reported on a Chinese lady who shared how she fell head over heels for a South African man.

recently reported on a Chinese lady who shared how she fell head over heels for a South African man. An American visiting South Africa told people everything she enjoyed about the country so far.

A foreign visitor posted about what makes sense in South Africa compared to other countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News