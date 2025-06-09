Staff members at Concordia Primêre Skool in Knysna pranked their principal by freezing in bizarre positions around the staff room during the first week of June

The principal surprised everyone by joining the freeze challenge instead of telling the teachers off, showing his fun-loving personality and team spirit

The video went viral with over 3,000 likes and 60 comments, with South Africans praising the school's positive atmosphere and inclusive leadership style

Teachers at a Western Cape school decided to prank their principal. Images: @concordiaprimer

Source: Facebook

A primary school principal has won hearts across South Africa after his reaction to being pranked by his teaching staff went viral on social media. The staff at Concordia Primêre Skool in Knysna decided to pull off the popular freeze challenge on their principal during the first week of June, creating a moment that perfectly shows why school culture matters.

The video was shared on the school's official Facebook page @concordiaprimer with the caption:

"Pranking the principal #Freeze Challenge."

The prank was perfectly planned, as someone recorded from the principal's office door. When the door opened and the principal walked out with a visitor, they were greeted by an unusual sight in the staff room. Every teacher was frozen in the middle of doing something completely ridiculous; one was stuck mid-sip from a coffee cup, another was holding onto a colleague's hair, someone was lifting a chair, and others were frozen in conversation.

Instead of getting upset or demanding an explanation, the principal did something that showed exactly why this school has such a great atmosphere. He looked around, took in the scene, and then joined the freeze challenge himself, standing perfectly still alongside his teaching staff.

One principal went viral after his teachers pulled a prank on him in June. Images: @concordiaprimer

Source: Facebook

Why fun matters in schools

This kind of behaviour from both teachers and principals creates exactly the type of environment that helps children thrive. When school leaders are willing to participate in harmless fun and show their human side, it builds trust and makes the school feel like a community rather than just a workplace.

Concordia Primêre Skool, located in Knysna in the Western Cape, serves 977 learners with 33 dedicated educators. As a Quintile 2 no-fee public school, it receives government funding to ensure all children have access to quality education regardless of their family's financial situation. The school's approach to creating a warm, inclusive environment extends beyond just academic learning.

Watch the Facebook reel here.

SA loves the school spirit

The video struck a chord with viewers who appreciated seeing educators having fun together:

@Hailey Scott laughed:

"This looks way funnier when the teachers do it because you can never find them sitting still; they are always busy with work."

@Enrico Theunissen joked:

"Principal had one assignment and nailed 110%🤣🤣🤣... If you can't beat them, join them."

@Janice Cupido added:

"I'll never get tired of these videos 😂"

@Candice Gurling shared:

"At our school, only a few teachers were invited to be part of something similar. It wasn't nice to exclude some staff members."

