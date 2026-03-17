A teacher demonstrates a unique skill as learners greet him one by one, and he correctly identifies them without even turning around

The short clip grabs attention as viewers realise this is not luck, but something built through time and connection with his students

The moment sparks reactions online, with many praising the bond between teacher and learners, while others joke about how strict his class must be

A classroom moment has people both impressed and curious after a teacher showed just how well he knows his learners. What seemed simple at first quickly turned into something worth watching.

The picture on the left showed a teacher posing for the camera. Image: @ssdlamini4

Source: TikTok

A teacher has gone viral after showing off a skill that left many people both impressed and slightly confused. In a short clip, he proved that sometimes, knowing your students goes beyond just faces. The video, posted by @ssdlamini4 on 11 March 2026, shows the teacher sitting calmly while learners line up behind him.

One by one, they greet him, and without turning around, he correctly calls out each learner’s name just from hearing their voice. At first, it looks like a lucky guess, but as more learners step forward, it becomes clear that this is something he has mastered over time. His accuracy caught viewers off guard, especially because he didn’t even glance back to confirm who was speaking.

Knowing students beyond faces impressed viewers

The moment quickly got people talking online. Many praised the teacher, saying it shows how attentive and connected he is to his learners. Others joked that there’s no way students could get away with anything in his class. The video posted by user @ssdlamini4 restored faith the faith parents have in teachers.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Some viewers even reflected on their own school days, saying they had teachers who could recognise them instantly, whether by voice, footsteps, or even the way they opened the door. When teachers truly know their students, it creates a different kind of classroom environment, one where learners feel seen, even in the smallest ways.

The screenshot on the left showed earners standing behind their teacher. Image: @ssdlamini4

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Mnhlahla Nhla wrote:

“Our kids are in good hands. I wish all teachers could be like you. God bless.”

Sbahle wrote:

“This is the kind of content we want to see. 👌💕”

Ntombikayise Lerato wrote:

“I’m smiling like a pregnant mosquito. ☺️”

Sihle Mkhize wrote:

“We want teachers like these.”

Blessed asked:

“I have 100 learners in my class. How do I manage this? 😣😫”

Vèé-Kay7806 wrote:

“He knows them… give the teacher an HOD post. 🎊🎉🍾🥂”

Lolly wrote:

“This is my favourite teacher. I love Mr Dlamini with all my heart. Kids are happy under a good leader. Keep it like that. ❤️”

Prophetess Yolanda Mukasi wrote:

“Best teacher in the whole of South Africa.”

Mnyamana wrote:

“The smile on my face. 🥰”

Miss Mooi wrote:

“Sir Dlamini is doing a great job knowing his learners the way he does. We were taught by ‘dragons’ back in our time. 🤞”

Gwavulani The General wrote:

“I really enjoyed watching this. I felt like a teacher at some point.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about teachers

A teacher shared a learner’s unusual homework submission that raises concerns about how AI is being used in classrooms.

A Pretoria teacher was blindfolded by her own learners as part of a planned birthday surprise that left her completely lost for words.

A South African teacher working in China filmed a heartwarming exchange in which his young learner enthusiastically requested a lesson in the Setswana language.

Source: Briefly News