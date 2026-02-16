A prime Johannesburg shopping centre with high visibility now stands deserted despite a major refurbishment just three years ago

The centre’s final tenant quietly closed in December and left residents of nearby suburbs questioning how such a property could fail

Facebook users expressed sadness and disbelief as Lancaster Shopping Centre as the news shocked locals who once frequented the busy centre

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A once-busy shopping centre in Johannesburg now stands completely empty after its final tenant shut its doors in December 2025.

Lancaster Shopping Center in Johannesburg closed after Top Deck shut down. Image: Crown Publications

Source: UGC

The Lancaster Shopping Centre on Jan Smuts Avenue in Craighall lost its last store, Top Deck. This left the four-storey building without a single operating business. The centre was once known for its easy access and ample parking. The closure has left residents in nearby Hyde Park, Sandhurst, and Craighall shocked.

The multi-million-rand property, owned by Fieldspace Property Group, had been refurbished just three years earlier in 2022. The aim was to modernise the space and attract fresh tenants. Instead, by Friday, 12 December 2025, the building was silent. There was no public statement explaining the sudden shutdown.

From hub to ghost

The centre previously housed major names such as Pick n Pay and Planet Fitness, along with eateries and speciality stores. It had round-the-clock security and easy-to-navigate parking bays.

Copper cladding was added to the exterior. Vintage black, grey and orange tones refreshed its look. Greenery softened the open areas facing the street. For a while, it worked.

The rise and fall

Top Deck was one of South Africa’s leading retailers for Magic: The Gathering products. The fantasy trading card game, created by Richard Garfield and published by Wizards of the Coast in 1993, is considered the first collectable card game and remains popular worldwide.

Top Deck officially opened its physical store in Lancaster on 31 May 2019. Even when other stores left, it remained. Then it was gone. The physical store closed quietly in December 2025. Its online shop disappeared too.

Uncertain future

Fieldspace Property Group has indicated it is open to redevelopment opportunities and joint ventures or proposals from large anchor tenants interested in occupying the entire building.

See the report below:

Mzansi react to the mall closure

Briefly News compiled a series of comments from the report on Facebook.

Mpho Raphunga commented:

“What could have gone wrong?”

Delano Alexander said:

“Lancaster forgot that they were there to serve the community in Craighall Park. Their rentals are too high. Plus, it was uninviting on the inside.”

Bob Rock wrote:

“They should consider turning it into a mixed-use building. That might be more attractive right now.”

Ryan Carstens noted:

“I really liked this building. It’s sad to see Top Deck move, as they were the soul of that entire place.”

Msindisi Dube commented:

“This is a signal that we have enough malls, corner shops and crossings. We need to build factories, manufacturing hubs and creative skills offices and let more people work, then shopping will boom."

Fieldspace Property Group is open to redevelopment opportunities from large anchor tenants interested in occupying the entire building. Image: Emmanuel King

Source: Facebook

More stories about Mzansi malls

Briefly News previously reported that the Lancaster Shopping Centre in Johannesburg is now empty after its last tenant, Top Deck, closed in December 2025.

previously reported that the Lancaster Shopping Centre in Johannesburg is now empty after its last tenant, Top Deck, closed in December 2025. The Soshanguve mall in Pretoria impressed with modern design and a variety of stores that cater to all shoppers, highlighting the township’s growth.

Walmart is expanding its footprint in Gauteng with a second major store set to open at Fourways Mall this week.

Source: Briefly News