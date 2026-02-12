Lancaster Shopping Centre in Johannesburg is now empty after its last tenant, Top Deck, closed in December 2025

Once home to Pick'n Pay, Planet Fitness, and various eateries, the four-storey mall struggled after losing its anchor tenants

Owner Fieldspace Property Group is exploring redevelopment or leasing opportunities to revive the vacant property

Lancaster Shopping Centre in Johannesburg is now completely empty after its last tenant,closed in December 2025.

GAUTENG- A multi-million-rand shopping centre in Johannesburg now stands empty after its final tenant closed at the end of 2025.

According to the Daily Investor, Lancaster Shopping Centre, located on Jan Smuts Avenue in Craighall, sits in a prime area within 10 kilometres of Hyde Park and Sandhurst. Once marketed as a convenient neighbourhood hub with ample parking, high visibility and 24-hour security, the four-storey mall has fallen silent.

Anchor tenants are gone, and the mall follows.

The centre previously housed well-known anchor tenants, including Pick'n Pay and Planet Fitness, along with restaurants and speciality stores. In 2022, owner Fieldspace Property Group invested in a refurbishment to modernise the property. The revamp opened the building up to Jan Smuts Avenue, added copper cladding and vintage design touches, and aimed to reposition it as a contemporary community destination.

At the time, the upgrades were expected to draw steady foot traffic from nearby residential areas and surrounding office parks.

However, after Pick'n Pay and Planet Fitness left, the centre struggled to recover. One by one, tenants moved out. By late 2025, only a single store remained.

Top Deck: The last shop to close

The last store to close, Top Deck, shut its doors in December 2025. Specialising in collectible card games such as Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon cards, and related accessories, the shop also hosted leagues and tournaments that attracted gaming enthusiasts from across Johannesburg. While it was the mall’s sole remaining tenant, Top Deck’s unique appeal added a touch of character to an otherwise quiet and empty building.

Today, the once-revamped Lancaster Shopping Centre stands vacant as Fieldspace Property Group looks at redevelopment options. The company says it is open to joint ventures, redevelopment proposals or leasing the entire building to a large anchor tenant.

For now, the lights are off, the escalators still, and a mall that once promised convenience and community waits for a second chance.

