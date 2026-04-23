Cassper Nyovest's gorgeous wife, Pulane Mojaki Phoolo, recently gushed over her man on TikTok

Mrs Phoolo posted a loved-up picture with the rapper, coupled with a sweet caption, expressing her undying love for him

Mzansi is here for this love story, as many people are celebrating the couple

Pulane Mojaki Phoolo showed love to her husband, Cassper Nyovest. Image: Pulanephoolo

Source: Instagram

Rapper Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane Mojaki, showered him with love in a heartfelt TikTok post.

Mrs Phoolo expressed her love and fondness for the rapper, showing gratitude to God for their union.

Mrs Phoolo gushes over Cassper

Taking to her TikTok account on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, Pulane shared a loved-up photo of herself and her award-winning rapper husband, Cassper Nyovest.

Expressing gratitude, Phoolo jokingly said she wants to buy God something to express her appreciation for bringing Cassper into her life.

"O kare nka rekela Modimo cold drink, because wow! Thank you, Jesus, for featuring me. This man takes care of my heart! 🥹😭♥️ Ke a go rata tlhe baby!" she exclaimed. This loosely translates to "I want to buy God a cold drink, because wow! Thank you, Jesus, for featuring me. This man takes care of my heart! I love you, my baby."

Check the TikTok video below:

The couple recently marked two years since their engagement, with Pulane sharing footage from the moment the Mama I Made It rapper asked for her hand in marriage.

"Two years ago today, I made the best decision of my life and took a step towards building a life and spending forever with you. You’re truly the one my soul loves. I can’t believe i STILL get nervous around you, like I need to rush to the mirror and check if I look fine. I pray we have this spark till we’re old and grey. I thank God for walking with us through every mountain and valley, without his presence we wouldn’t have come this far. I love you sooo much, baby, I’d choose you again and again. Happy Engagement Anniversary, my love," she wrote.

Mzansi shows love to the Phoolos

Below are some of the reactions from the online community:

Mrs Viscus Mtsweni praised her husband:

"Ai Nna nkare nka rekela Modimo cold drink le mayo coz woow…my hubby hai Shem."

💗🌺Mercedes🌺💗 gushed:

"Aooow maar waitsi maar. Aooow caption maar go gontle. Oh to be chosen, to be loved. Girl you won!"

Rebone gushed:

"I don't know u but your energy says a lot about you..your energy has ena sphithiphithi maan."

Nontuthuko Ngwenya said:

"I love that so much sis, you deserve it."

Pulane Mojaki Phoolo gushed over her husband Cassper Nyovest. Image: CassperNyovest

Source: Instagram

Why Cass unfollowed wife?

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rapper Cassper Nyovest has social media users guessing after he allegedly unfollowed his wife, Pulane Mojaki Phoolo, on Instagram.

This comes after Pulane Mojaki made peace with his former partner and baby mama. Thobeka Majozi. Majozi previously commented on Pulane Mojaki's Instagram post, sparking truce rumours.

Source: Briefly News