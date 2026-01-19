Rapper Cassper Nyovest has social media users guessing after he allegedly unfollowed his wife, Pulane Mojaki Phoolo, on Instagram

This comes after Pulane Mojaki made peace with his former partner and baby mama, Thobeka Majozi

Majozi previously commented on Pulane Mojaki's Instagram post, sparking truce rumours

Cassper Nyovest allegedly unfollowed Pulane Mojaki on Instagram. Image: Casspernyovest

The social media streets are buzzing after some fans noticed that Cassper Nyovest unfollowed his wife, Pulane Mojaki Phoolo.

Celebrations erupted online when Pulane seemingly buried the hatchet with her husband's former partner and baby mama, Thobeka Majozi. But now, fans are curious as to why the Mama I Made It star would stop following Pulane.

Cassper not following Pulane on Instagram

Fans want answers after it was found that Cassper Nyovest is not following Pulane Phoolo on Instagram. The couple recently announced the arrival of their first child together, after two years of marriage.

User @whatalongday607 first raised eyebrows when she asked, "Why did cassper unfollow his wife?"

On the rapper's following list, it shows that he does not indeed follow Pulane. The two got married in 2024, after he and Majozi called it quits. Allegations of infidelity were made by his baby mama, who accused him of cheating on her with Pulane, while their son was ill.

Cassper Nyovest has not been following his wife, Pulane Mojaki. Image: Casspernyovest

Pulane and Thobeka show love on IG

However, someone who is following her, though, is Thobeka Majozi. @SA_gossiplab took to X to share a sweet exchange between Thobeka and Pulane, who have a shared level of Christian faith and belief.

"Casper Nyovest’s baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, and his wife, Pulane Phoolo, have officially surprised the internet after appearing to bury the hatchet. The two are now following each other on Instagram and even exchanging warm, faith-filled messages, a move that caught many by surprise, given the history."

Mrs Phoolo took to Instagram to deliver a testimony, saying she has now been drawn closer to God. Thobeka, who has been open about her Christian faith, responded to the story with words of encouragement.

"What a start to the new year. Lemme go cry, Thank you Jesus," Pulane wrote. In response, Majozi said, "Please, God has been so kind."

Fans seem to be happy about this, while others noted that Cassper never followed Pulane in the first place, so he did not unfollow her.

@Driga18933016 speculated:

"They never followed each other."

@ModisaWaDinku stated:

"[He unfollowed her] because he can. There's no legally binding contract for them to follow each other."

@Zeal36744130 defended Thobeka:

"Social media was toxic, claiming Bexx started her spiritual journey because she's miserable that Cass got married. Please, Bexx saw her child get healed and decided she would be a Christian. Glad they are getting along, the kids will have a healthy home life."

Pulane reveals pet name

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane Mojaki, recently gave fans and followers a glimpse into their private relationship, revealing the sweet pet name he has for her.

The couple has welcomed their first child together, news that has been met with widespread love and celebration from the online community.

