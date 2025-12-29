Cassper Nyovest has become a father of two, as he announced that he and Pulane Mojaki have welcomed their second baby

The rapper shared a glimpse of his baby girl on Christmas Day, celebrating the moment he became a father of two

Mzansi continued to celebrate the couple, congratulating them on their latest achievement in their marriage

Cassper Nyovest shared the first images of his baby girl. Image: Casspernyovest

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest is a proud father of two! The star announced the arrival of his baby girl with his wife, Pulane Mojaki.

The hip hop heavyweight gave fans a first look at his new baby girl. However, in true celeb fashion, he kept her face hidden.

Cass shows off growing family

The Mama I Made It rapper revealed that his baby girl arrived just before Christmas, and they spent the day with their close friends and family.

“Spent Christmas with a stranger in my house and some very close family. #GirlDad,” he captioned his post.

Announcing their pregnancy, Cassper joked about filling up everything, "Too much to celebrate. God blessed my wife and me with a beautiful baby girl. I am filling up everything !!! lol."

Cassper Nyovest and his wife welcomed a baby girl. Image: Casspernyovest

Another post suggests that his baby girl might have arrived earlier. On 16 December, on his birthday, Nyovest shared that he was a father of two.

"35? Where did the time go!!! I guess time flies when you're having fun. What a life!!! What a beautiful life!! Married with 2 kids and a beautiful, colourful family!!!! Still not a perfect human being, but more self-aware. I pray for more discipline and better leadership skills. Used to think 35 was old, now I'm here, and 35 is BOLD!!! I feel great. Thank you for all the love and messages!!! Buy a Bottle of Billiato as a birthday gift to me and post it, please!!! Tag me!!! KE DEZEMBER!!!"

Check out Cassper's cute post below:

The couple received numerous congratulatory messages from fans online. Below are the reactions:

gogo_skhotheni wished:

"May God bless this beautiful family."

palitembe exclaimed:

"Congratulations to the entire family. What a blessing!"

alain.ngalani stated:

"Aww, blessings to you guys. Congratulations."

3steps_sa said:

"Congratulations, Cass, may God keep on blessing you."

iamlastee exclaimed:

"Oh man! This is beautiful."

Some people brought up the rapper's past with his first child, Khotso Phoolo, and his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, revealed that he cheated on her when she was in and out of the hospital caring for Khotso when he was sick.

