Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, has opened up about life with her newborn baby

Moloto's baby daddy, Lehlohonolo Chauke, who is currently in jail, missed the birth of their baby in December 2025

Fans of the popular content creator recently congratulated her on the arrival of her baby

Shebeshxt's baby mama welcomed a daughter while he's in jail. Images: Kholofelo.m27

Source: Instagram

Lekompo artist Shebeshxt's manager and baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, has broken her silence regarding giving birth to her newborn baby.

The businesswoman recently caused a buzz on TikTok when she shared a photo confirming the arrival of her baby girl.

The businesswoman recently caused a buzz on TikTok when she shared a photo confirming the arrival of her baby girl.

Moloto also changed her profile picture to her daughter on her social media accounts in December 2025.

The content creator revealed in an interview with Drum Magazine on Saturday, 17 January 2026, that it was not easy to give birth to her daughter without the musician.

"It's not easy, and we are trying, and things will be okay."

Moloto also confirms that she gave birth to their daughter in December 2025, and she has all he support from their family and friends.

The content creator recently shared a picture of her daughter on her TikTok account to announce the arrival of her baby.

"Love of my life," she captioned the post.

The publication reveals that the Limpopo-born star was denied bail in January 2026 as he's a Schedule 6 offender. The Ambulance hitmaker also missed all his festive season bookings as he is serving time behind bars.

South Africans react to the post

MakgalaMagic reacted:

"God was surely going to give you something to heal your heart ♥️🥰."

Valerie Kg M said:

"Okare o ka mmitja Kgaogelo (I wish you could call him Blessing). Nka kwa bose gore🤞, (I will feel honoured).

Official Shabbawama2k wrote:

"Mfanaka, congratulations, and may God be with you.👊"

Khanyisile.25 said:

"Congratulations, my love❤❤️🫀🫂."

Sonny Mfana responded:

"You are in our prayers, mama❤️❤️."

Fayca Rahman replied:

"My heart is so full. God’s love and blessings🥹❤️."

-titi🎀🇿🇦 responded:

"🥺🥺🥺🥺♥️Oh, congratulations, Sesi Kholo."

Mellow🍉 commented:

"I am so freaking happy for you❤."

𝙻𝚎𝚏𝚒𝚔𝚊 🇧🇼ℹ️ said:

"Name that boy Omaatla," (Power).

Mrs Shabangu❤️ reacted:

"Modimo ke sethakga samma, (God is good), congratulations." 🥰

Mosa wa modimo le badimo wrote:

"Mommy,🥰🥰🥰we love you so much ngwana borena," (our little sister). 🙌🕯️🙏💗💞💕💖❤️😘

Tshiamo Tasha Rachipi said:

"Oh, Sesi Makholos, congratulations. 🥳 Re go thabetxe kudu kudu ❤️," (We are happy for you).

Adicute responded:

"Congratulations, Sesi Kholo.🥰 I hope it's a boy."😊

Huni said:

"May God bless you and your unborn, and may he shield you from all evils 🙏🙏."

Michelle Tshisimogo wrote:

"Oh, this is so beautiful, congratulations, mama♥️."

Shebeshxt's baby mama breaks her silence on giving birth while he's in jail. ShebeMaburna

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt’s baby mama is not coping without their daughter

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, opened up about life without her daughter, Onthatile, who died in 2024.

The content creator shared in several posts on her TikTok account on Tuesday, 2 September 2025, that she's still mourning her daughter.

South Africans and fans of the businesswoman took to her comment section to offer comfort, while others applauded her for her bravery.

Source: Briefly News