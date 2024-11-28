Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, shared a video of her and a woman praying

The video comes after she revealed how she fully devoted her life to God and has become a praying woman

However, Mzansi found this done in a distasteful manner, saying prayer is sacred and should not be turned into content

Thobeka Majozi has turned into a praying woman, and she posted a video of this, but SA is not impressed. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter

SA rapper Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, posted a video showing her and another older woman engaged in prayer.

Thobeka prays on video

Content creator Thobeka Majozi has been open about her spiritual journey, and her fans are here for it. She even made a video of her in different prayer sessions

Musa Khawula made a joke about Thobeka praying to get Cassper back.

"Thobeka Majozi praying for Cassper Nyovest and Pulane Mojaki's marriage to fail so she can get her man back."

Mzansi reacts to Thobeka's video

Netizens had a lot to say about this video, and many agreed that this was not the proper way to speak to God. Although people could not hear what she was saying in her prayers, they still felt that it should have been done in a more secretive manner.

@_Makhanya_said:

"People record themselves while praying; I guess everything is these days."

@Lindo_Mnisi attacked:

"Even praying is content these days? Like, you literally plant a camera and pray. Mid-prayer, you open your eyes, move the camera to another position, and continue to pray. God is being made a fool here."

@Penelope_Makala said:

"We’ve really lost it. We are a lost generation that even posts coffins for content."

@unclescrooch shared:

"Even praying is content now?😕"

@Mama_Bridgie asked:

"Content is painful. Why would you position your camera and then proceed to pray for the camera? What does the bible say about praying?"

Ndaba_2025 pointed out:

"Mjolo will show you flames; this stage is very hard after break up, especially when you leave with a kid and the dude just marries elsewhere."

@TumeloTiger1 cried:

"This is so messy 😭"

@miss_machika joked:

"Musa that girl is monied, futhi I don't know what she saw kuleya ngungunyane."

@Malume_1995 stated:

"Praying in front of the camera is not a prayer, just a public stunt."

@MothusiSlyman1 argued:

"God is not going to entertain this nonsense of content. prayer is your secret conversation with God, not to be shared with the world for content. This is a mockery of God; hence, many Christians won't go to heaven."

Cassper Nyovest's sister apparently avoids wife Pulane Mojaki

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest's sister reportedly avoided the rapper's wife, Pulane Mojaki.

Tsholofelo Phoolo was allegedly spending a lot of time with her brother's baby mama and had no interest in building a relationship with her sister-in-law.

