The body of three-year-old Nstikayethu Blukwe was found in a river in Bongweni. Image: Jason Roberts/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE The search for a missing toddler has ended in tragedy in the Eastern Cape. The community of Bongweni is in shock after the body of three-year-old Nstikayethu Blukwe was discovered in a river on 10 March 2026.

Search and March rescue teams had been searching for the child since he was reported missing last week.

According to eNCA, the child’s mother is deeply concerned about the circumstances surrounding her son’s death.

Mother suspects estranged husband

She told reporters she suspects her estranged husband may have been involved, describing a history of abuse during their marriage. The mother said she never reported the abuse out of love, but the couple had since separated.

Local authorities are investigating the incident, and the community has vowed to ensure that justice is served for Nstikayethu. Residents have called for accountability and heightened protection for vulnerable children in the area.

The mother continues to come to terms with the loss of her child as investigations unfold.

Another toddler's body was found in a dam

In a related article, the body of three-year-old Mojalefa Savhuli, who went missing on Sunday, 27 April 2025, was found floating in a dam about 2km away from a local sports field where he was last spotted. The boy, who was autistic, was last seen playing on the fields, wearing green shorts, a yellow jersey and black shoes. The incident caused the community of Tshepisong to start searching for the boy. His body was found days after in a stream in Tshepisong Phase.

The grieving mother said she suspected her estranged husband of killing her child. Images: Luba Lesolle/ Getty Images and David Turnley/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly articles on people who were discovered deceased

Briefly News reported that a father, Lucky Baloyi, whose five-year-old son went missing on 15 January 2026 during the devastating Limpopo floods, is still waiting for news about his son whereabouts. His wife was caught in a storm and survived by climbing a tree.

The body of a 23-year-old woman, Amnikiwe "Nikki" Damani, who went missing on 30 November 2025, has been found. Damani was last seen by her family in Ncera Village, East London, Eastern Cape, after she went out with a friend.

Furious residents in Site C, Khayelitsha, Western Cape, are demanding justice after a 16-year-old was found murdered. The lifeless body of Kwakhanya “Ntlanganiso” Mhlanganisi was found in Site C, Khayalitsha, with multiple injuries. The 16-year-old Mhlanganisi was allegedly confronted by a group of boys who mocked him after they tried to rob him/

Police uncovered the body of a missing woman buried in a shallow grave at a farm homestead in the Kloofeind area outside Bloemfontein on Monday, 9 February 2026.

The search for missing Grade 11 pupil Amina Swano has ended in tragedy after DNA tests confirmed that a decomposing body found in a box near a block of flats was that of the 17-year-old. Reports indicate that Amina was last seen on Valentine’s Day when she left home to attend a One Love Rasta Party at a nearby music festival.

