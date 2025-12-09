East London Mother Discovers Decomposed Body of Missing Daughter

An East London mother's worst fear came to life when she discovered the decomposed body of her missing daughter

Amnikiwe "Nikki" Damani disappeared on 30 November 2025 after she went out with a friend in East London, Eastern Cape

Her lifeless body was found by community members four days after she went missing

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Amnikiwe "Nikki" Damani disappeared on 30 November. Image: Amnikiwe AmaMpandla Damani/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The body of a 23-year-old woman, Amnikiwe "Nikki" Damani, who went missing on 30 November 2025, has been found. Damani was last seen by her family in Ncera Village, East London, Eastern Cape, after she went out with a friend.

Decomposed body found in a bush

Damani's mother said that the gruesome scene of her daughter's body in a bush would haunt her for the rest of her life. The family spotted her shoes not far from their homestead on Monday, 1 December.

This sparked a search by community members, led by the anti-crime forum Zonke Villages. Lorna Damani, the mother of the 23-year-old, was part of the group of community members who found the body. The mother said that while they were searching, one person screamed after seeing the body. Members of the community did not want the mother to go closer because the body was badly decomposed.

Four suspects handed over to police

According to News24, Siphiwo Yazi, anti-crime activist and chairperson of Zonke Villages, said that community members had assisted in finding the suspects. Four suspects were arrested by the South African Police Service. Yazi stated that they found the suspects and handed them over to the police. The chairperson said that the community demands justice and that the suspects should not be given bail.

According to the police, the four suspects are aged between 19 and 23 years. The victim was last seen at around 17:00 on Sunday, 30 November. Police said that the victim's parents found the shoes around 05:00 on Monday, 1 December, while they were on their way to the hospital. Angry residents protested outside the court on Tuesday, 9 December, demanding that the accused not be granted bail.

The family spotted her shoes not far from their homestead on Monday. Image: Ashley Cooper/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

