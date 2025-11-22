Limpopo Manhunt Launched After Dog Unearths Human Remains

A family dog in Tzaneen, Limpopo, uncovered a shocking find while digging in the backyard

The South African Police Service launched a murder investigation and a widespread manhunt after the discovery

Officers also uncovered a maize-meal bag covered in soil and buried in a shallow grave

Human remains found by a dog in a Tzaneen backyard have set police on a murder investigation and manhunt in Limpopo.

The grandson later noticed the dog eating a bone. Image: sa_crime/X

Body found in Limpopo backyard

The family living in Morutji village, Tzaneen, alerted police after discovering a body at their homestead, and officers rushed to the scene. Police have launched a manhunt after a 42-year-old man was killed on Sunday, 9 November 2025, at around 8 pm.

According to the Citizen, when the South African Police Service (SAPS) officers arrived, a man led one of them to a human head lying in the yard. Officers then uncovered a maize-meal bag buried in a shallow grave and covered with soil. The man allegedly told the officer that the head belonged to his son and that the bag contained the rest of his remains.

Earlier, the man said, his grandson had noticed a dog digging at the site and later saw it eating a bone. The grandson alerted his grandfather. They dug at the spot and uncovered human body parts. The family said the victim’s sister reported him missing after his girlfriend told her he had left without notice. The couple had been living together since August 2025.

Manhunt for the girlfriend

Limpopo police stated that the girlfriend has since gone missing, and her cellphone is still switched off. They are appealing to Priscilla Mathebula to come forward and assist with the investigation.

SAPS also urged anyone with information about the case to contact Sergeant Solly Legodi at 082 319 9662, reach out to the nearest police station, or submit tips via the MySAPS app.

Officers also found a maize meal bag covered with soil. Image: Fidelity_Secure/X

Body of teenager found in shallow grave

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police found the body of a teenage girl in a shallow grave in Taung, North West, on 12 January 2025. This was after women were seen pushing a wheelbarrow.

The teenager was found to have suffered severe bruises to the body and injuries to the head. The police launched a manhunt for the suspect.

