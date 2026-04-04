A 16-year-old South African girl from Limpopo built a safety device for women at her school

Bohlale Mphahlele created the Alerting Earpiece after growing up in a country where women and children experience violent crimes

People across the globe praised the young inventor, with many calling on investors to back her and get the device into the hands of those who need it

16-year-old teen Bohlale from Limpopo on the left and a workplace consultant on the right. Images: @abiadamson_a

Source: UGC

A LinkedIn post shared on 3 April 2026 by workplace culture consultant and TEDx speaker @abiadamson_a got global netizens interested. She shared the story of Bohlale Mphahlele, a teenager from Limpopo who built a women's safety device at her school at just 16 years old. Abi said:

"A 16-year-old Black girl from South Africa may have invented the most important women's safety device in decades. She built it from her school in Limpopo."

Bohlale was a Grade 11 learner at SJ van der Merwe Technical High School in Limpopo when she came up with the idea. She called it the Alerting Earpiece. It looks like a regular earring, but inside it holds a micro camera, a GPS tracker and a silent panic system. One press of a hidden button and the device captures photos of an attacker. It also locks the wearer's live location and sends alerts to trusted contacts and the police. It does all of this without making a sound or drawing any attention.

She unveiled the prototype at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, where she won a bronze medal. The Limpopo Education MEC recognised her as a role model and change-maker. Her invention was formally acknowledged in South Africa's National Assembly.

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Five years on, Bohlale is now 21 and studying Information Technology. She runs her own company, Mphahlele Alerts (Pty) Ltd, and is actively looking for investors and manufacturing partners to bring the device to market. Her goal is to get it to schoolgirls walking home alone, women on night shifts and those in dangerous home situations.

Watch the LinkedIn post here.

Global netizens love teens' invention

People from all over the world shared their admiration and frustration on LinkedIn user @abiadamson_a's post:

@Natalie Charles, PMP wrote:

"Starting to see a theme with Black women innovators… they innovate lifesaving technologies, and then it's years to decades of no investment. Will keep applauding this young woman."

@Candice Jackson Long said:

"This is beautiful! Can I dream? Thousands of Black-owned businesses sign up to invest in her and support her. We are the answers to our problems."

@Duron Jackson added:

"Syrian women and girls suffering a kidnapping crisis could use this right now. Would do well anywhere human trafficking is evident. Kudos, Bohlale!"

@Raj Hayer wrote:

"Amazing and important accomplishment. I wish she didn't have to create it. Society needs to shift so a creative woman like her can put her mind to something that elevates the world, rather than needing to defend herself."

A young woman and her invention. Images: @THEVOKOFFICIAL1

Source: Facebook

More on young inventors and inventions

Briefly News recently reported on a Western Cape school helping visually impaired students gain independence using a device that beeps.

recently reported on a Western Cape school helping visually impaired students gain independence using a device that beeps. A Chinese invention made for couples went viral and had netizens completely floored by what it actually does.

The man behind South Africa's beloved Please Call Me feature never saw a cent from Vodacom for his idea, leaving many with questions.

Source: Briefly News