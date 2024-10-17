China Unveils Jumping Bed To ‘Help’ Couples, New Invention Floors Netizens
- An interesting now-viral video shows a new Chinese invention made for couples being demonstrated
- A clip of it was shared on the @PicturesFoIder X page, sending netizens into uncontrollable laughter
- Online users, enthused by the scenes, headed to the comments to react to the unique and bizarre invention
Just when you think you've seen it all, China has something for you.
An interesting video has surfaced online showing an apparently new invention, an inflatable jump bed, designed to spice things up for couples.
China unveils couples' jumping bed
The @PicturesFoIder X page published the interesting material with the caption:
"The bouncing bed is a new invention in China to 'help' couples."
The 18-second clip shows what looks like a bed store floor and customers taking in the technological treasure trove.
The video focuses on a display bed with a woman draped in a blanket.
In the next few seconds, a sales assistant is seen demonstrating to the woman how her potential new acquisition works.
After pushing a button on a remote designed to operate it, the bed bounces the woman, who breaks it in a laugh, clearly finding the whole thing amusing.
The bed speeds up, sending her amusement through the roof as she guffaws uncontrollably.
Bed invention floors netizens
After nine hours, the clip had garnered 1.1 million views, attracting 6200 likes, 1300 bookmarks and almost 450 replies.
Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.
@WallStreetSilv wrote:
"How lazy do you have to be?"
@Majestic_Memes_ said:
"Honestly, [I'm] surprised the US didn’t invent this."
@LoswitheMos added:
"How would that help [if] it’s just going to disturb their sleep?"
Source: Briefly News
