“We’re All Connected”: Man Puts On Silly Relatable Childish Antics, Foolishness Sparks Laughter
- A video is making the rounds showing the different hilarious childish antics that everybody experienced
- The amusing stunts came courtesy of an enthusiastic X user, @jirawontmiss, setting off endless laughter
- The online community recognised the accuracy, with some users sharing other funny, relatable stunts
How quickly a childhood goes by, considering that, for most, adulting is an extreme sport.
One young man embraced his childhood so much that the "fun stages" we all went through are synged in his mind.
Childhood antics everyone got up to
He treated netizens to a notable show as he jovially crafted top-tier content to remind everyone where it all started before reality hit.
An enthused X user, @kirawontmiss, posted a montage of the childish shenanigans he exhibited for his followers.
The caption read:
“We all lived the same childhood.”
The 40-second clip shows the madness in full action, capturing him trying to balance the on and off of a light switch on its wall circuit.
Another shows him rotating his arm clockwise in a bucket of water to create a spinning effect. And then, in another classic, he folds the adjustable strap of a lunch bag, almost like a Swiss roll.
Others follow, including putting his shoes on the opposite feet and running his thumb in a snake-like pattern across the remote buttons.
These, and several other examples, including pouring water already running into a bucket underneath a tap with a small cup, confirmed the inevitable truth about everyone living the same childhood.
The funny scenes, amplified by the creator’s animated sense of humour, garnered the video over 9.5 million views in its first 24 hours.
Online users cackle uncontrollably
It also attracted 140,000 likes, 16000 reposts, 13000 bookmarks, and over 1200 comments.
Briefly News looks at the interesting reactions.
@bekisesoo wrote:
“I feel like we’re all living in simulation. You might say it’s basic human instincts, but com’on, how is it possible that we all did the same thing as a child yet weren’t related? We’re all connected somehow.”
@xavlionheart said:
“If you were born in the 90s, you had the best childhood by far. I feel so bad for the kids being born today. They have no idea what they missed out on. Rip, it's over for this next TikTok generation."
@weedyrs added:
“Rolling up the backpack strap just to let it unwind, tripped me out. crazy Deja vu.”
