“We’re Busy With 2-Pot”: Internet Stunned as Man Shows Savings After 13 Months

An Instagram account shared a video of a man opening a sealed plastic container filled with money

According to the viral post, the money-savvy man saved a few notes and numerous R5 coins for 13 months

Social media users in the comment section were stunned by the video and cracked jokes about the money saved

A man shared how much he saved in 13 months. Images: RapidEye / Getty Images, @mzansiprolificconnect_ / Instagram

In today's unpredictable economy, it's always smart to set aside money for when it's truly needed. After 13 months of disciplined saving, a man finally broke open his 'piggy bank,' eager to see how much his efforts had accumulated.

Money for days, weeks and years

The Instagram account @mzansiprolificconnect_ uploaded a video on the social media platform showing a clip of a man opening a sealed plastic jug with a knife. After cutting the container, the man showed a few notes lying on top.

He then tilted the jug to reveal the numerous R5 coins spilling on the floor.

The amount saved was not disclosed to online users.

Watch the video here.

Internet users react to money saved

The video reached over two million viewers and had many social media users heading to the comments to express their thoughts on the money saved. Some people also cracked jokes about the amount they saw.

@willmpho humorously shared:

"Every time I want to save for a rainy day, it rains every two days."

@youknowmyname6752 jokingly asked the public:

"Can someone please tag SARS?"

@troollfarmer laughed and responded to the above comment:

"We're busy with 2-pot."

After seeing the money, @trgbig6eanzz commented:

"That's one month's worth of groceries."

@zed_kursy_official shared their opinion with online users:

"That's not saving. That's banking."

@nthabiseng.bodibe.391 shared what they would have done with the money:

"I would be tilting this every two days to buy a kota, Go-Slos and Coke."

Woman shares method to save money on groceries

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who showed how she managed to save using a unique method.

The money-savvy lady who shopped at Checkers filled her trolley and spent less than R1 000 on grocery items, impressing many.

