A Mzansi man got candid on social media about the low monthly pay he gets at a popular fast-food restaurant

The part-time employee broke down how many hours he works per week and the hourly compensation

The revelation stunned South Africans, and the video sparked a debate about retail jobs and wages

Talk about a reality check! A video featuring a 30-year-old restaurant employee revealing his monthly income has left Mzansi talking.

Calculating monthly income

The part-time worker didn’t hold back. He explained that he works a minimum of 20 hours a week for R29 an hour at a popular Mzansi fast-food joint.

With that calculation, his earnings come to about R580 a week and R2,320 a month. Those figures shocked many viewers.

TikTok video grabs Mzansi attention

The short video on his TikTok account @shaun.mahabeer got over 280,000 views in just two days.

The clip got tongues wagging. Many TikTokers appreciated the transparency but could not get past the low wage for such a demanding job.

Read a few reactions below:

@AdaliaGrace said:

"So you earning R2,320 monthly aowa. 😭"

@GrootGob commented:

"I don't mean to sound funny but my gardener makes more a month working 2 days a week. 😳 Literally for 4 hours work a day."

@tlhalefo posted:

"At least you get free McDonalds."

@nompilo wrote:

"I love your humbleness and transparency. 🥺"

@AFHP mentioned:

"I worked at Mcd for 3 weeks then left. I respect anyone who works there."

@user7353409098369 shared:

"I quit after the first day because why did I stand for 5 hours straight no breaks in between."

@samesame9494 stated:

"I pray you get a better paying job."

@vea1226 added:

"I just applied for a full-time job at McD. R3,220pm straight pay full time without extra shifts. 😥"

