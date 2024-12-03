“My Gardener Makes More a Month”: Popular Restaurant Employee’s Salary Unveiled in Video Stuns SA
- A Mzansi man got candid on social media about the low monthly pay he gets at a popular fast-food restaurant
- The part-time employee broke down how many hours he works per week and the hourly compensation
- The revelation stunned South Africans, and the video sparked a debate about retail jobs and wages
Talk about a reality check! A video featuring a 30-year-old restaurant employee revealing his monthly income has left Mzansi talking.
Calculating monthly income
The part-time worker didn’t hold back. He explained that he works a minimum of 20 hours a week for R29 an hour at a popular Mzansi fast-food joint.
With that calculation, his earnings come to about R580 a week and R2,320 a month. Those figures shocked many viewers.
TikTok video grabs Mzansi attention
The short video on his TikTok account @shaun.mahabeer got over 280,000 views in just two days.
Watch the video below:
The clip got tongues wagging. Many TikTokers appreciated the transparency but could not get past the low wage for such a demanding job.
Read a few reactions below:
@AdaliaGrace said:
"So you earning R2,320 monthly aowa. 😭"
@GrootGob commented:
"I don't mean to sound funny but my gardener makes more a month working 2 days a week. 😳 Literally for 4 hours work a day."
@tlhalefo posted:
"At least you get free McDonalds."
@nompilo wrote:
"I love your humbleness and transparency. 🥺"
@AFHP mentioned:
"I worked at Mcd for 3 weeks then left. I respect anyone who works there."
@user7353409098369 shared:
"I quit after the first day because why did I stand for 5 hours straight no breaks in between."
@samesame9494 stated:
"I pray you get a better paying job."
@vea1226 added:
"I just applied for a full-time job at McD. R3,220pm straight pay full time without extra shifts. 😥"
Retail cashier's payslip sparks outrage
Similarly, Briefly News reported that a retail cashier's payslip ruffled some feathers in Mzansi, and many people were not impressed with the person's income.
One woman came through with yet another banger that sent a shockwave through South Africa, leaving many in their feelings.
