We may not have entered 2025 yet, but some women are thinking ahead and working out ways to save money in the new coming year.

A local hun plugged others with a money-saving structure that will leave them thousands of rands at the end of next year and shared it on her TikTok under her user handle @lily87lily.

The 2025 money-saving structure

The TikTok user shares a written plan of R550 savings in January. In February, the amount is doubled to R1100. In March, a person is to add R550 from the previous month's savings amount and continue to do so each month until the end of the year, cashing out R42 900 in December.

Watch the video below:

The money-saving plan confuses others

The lady's plan wasn't clear to everyone, so social media users took to the comment section to ask for further explanations. Those who understood the money-saving structure promised to try it out, looking forward to saving big money come the end of 2025.

User @zikhona2 ry\ekco rejoiced:

"I did R5000 stokvela from January until November. Tomorrow I'm getting my R50 000 🥰🥰🥳."

User @nhlalofit asked:

"Do banking apps have a feature to set this kind of savings plan."

User @BravoK felt confused:

"You are saving R550 each month mos, so how could you reach R42K?🤔🤔 Something's fishy."

User @shudufhadzo shared:

"Good job, next year I will start mine🥰."

User @nzal asked for more clarity:

"Kanjani mntase? Please explain for how many months?"

User @moteks shared:

"Great stuff, don't blow it in December. Do the same for 10 years, and you have money working for you."

