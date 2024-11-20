Global site navigation

Mia Le Roux Speaks Out After Withdrawing From Miss Universe: “I Wanted to Be Transparent With You”
Celebrities

Mia Le Roux Speaks Out After Withdrawing From Miss Universe: “I Wanted to Be Transparent With You”

by  Privie Kandi 2 min read
  • Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux broke her silence about withdrawing from the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, citing health issues as the reason for her return from Mexico
  • In a video shared by Musa Khawula, Mia detailed her struggle to recover despite seeking medical assistance, prompting her to prioritise her well-being
  • Fans praised Mia's transparency, expressing sympathy and relief that she is now in better health

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux finally broke her silence after leaving the Miss Universe pageant. South Africans have been asking for answers since the model returned home.

Mia Le Roux speaks out
Mia Le Roux has broken her silence. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images
Source: Getty Images

Mia Le Roux shares the real reason she pulled out of Miss Universe

Mia Le Roux has finally answered Mzansi's burning questions. The model raised concerns when she withdrew from the Miss Universe competition due to health reasons.

Speaking in a video shared on X by Musa Khawula, Miss South Africa explained what she went through in the pageant. Mia revealed that she sought medical assistance in Mexico, but her situation didn't get better. The caption read:

Read also

Chidimma Adetshina claims she shook the universe in recent post, SA reacts: "With a stolen identity"

PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Briefly News. Join Us Live!

"Reigning Miss South Africa; Mia Le Roux details why she had to pull out from competing at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant in Mexico."

Fans react to Mia Le Roux's explanation

Social media users applauded Mia Le Roux for her honesty. Many were glad the model was getting better.

@mathabommotaung said:

"Really appreciate her transparency in this “respect my/our privacy” world of “public figures”

@Undip_ commented:

"Ag shame this is sad, no one deserves this. She shouldn't push her body to the limits, it's dangerous for someone in her condition."

@iamrachael___ wrote:

"Shame, guys. Mexico does have a dizzying effect because of the altitude. I had convinced myself that I had early menopause we. Are was there. Heart palpitations, dizzy spells and hot flushes."

@eagletnmokoena added:

"OMG Mia is absolutely breathtaking ❤️❤️🥰her eyes 😍😍 she wouldn’t have won this.. but health comes first and I am glad she’s okay and in good spirits."

Read also

"God will never be wrong": SA disabled community pained by Mia le Roux's Miss Universe withdrawal

@ZandileClock noted:

"I have a feeling she was gonna win, Miss Universe. She is so beautiful and lovable❤️"

Chidimma Adetshina claims she shook the world

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Miss Universe 2024 first runner-up, Chidimma Adetshina, continues to celebrate her historic success for her country, Nigeria, and the African continent.

The star recently shared a powerful message following her return from the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Privie Kandi avatar

Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.

Tags:
Hot: