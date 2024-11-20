Mia Le Roux Speaks Out After Withdrawing From Miss Universe: “I Wanted to Be Transparent With You”
- Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux broke her silence about withdrawing from the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, citing health issues as the reason for her return from Mexico
- In a video shared by Musa Khawula, Mia detailed her struggle to recover despite seeking medical assistance, prompting her to prioritise her well-being
- Fans praised Mia's transparency, expressing sympathy and relief that she is now in better health
Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux finally broke her silence after leaving the Miss Universe pageant. South Africans have been asking for answers since the model returned home.
Mia Le Roux shares the real reason she pulled out of Miss Universe
Mia Le Roux has finally answered Mzansi's burning questions. The model raised concerns when she withdrew from the Miss Universe competition due to health reasons.
Speaking in a video shared on X by Musa Khawula, Miss South Africa explained what she went through in the pageant. Mia revealed that she sought medical assistance in Mexico, but her situation didn't get better. The caption read:
"Reigning Miss South Africa; Mia Le Roux details why she had to pull out from competing at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant in Mexico."
Fans react to Mia Le Roux's explanation
Social media users applauded Mia Le Roux for her honesty. Many were glad the model was getting better.
@mathabommotaung said:
"Really appreciate her transparency in this “respect my/our privacy” world of “public figures”
@Undip_ commented:
"Ag shame this is sad, no one deserves this. She shouldn't push her body to the limits, it's dangerous for someone in her condition."
@iamrachael___ wrote:
"Shame, guys. Mexico does have a dizzying effect because of the altitude. I had convinced myself that I had early menopause we. Are was there. Heart palpitations, dizzy spells and hot flushes."
@eagletnmokoena added:
"OMG Mia is absolutely breathtaking ❤️❤️🥰her eyes 😍😍 she wouldn’t have won this.. but health comes first and I am glad she’s okay and in good spirits."
@ZandileClock noted:
"I have a feeling she was gonna win, Miss Universe. She is so beautiful and lovable❤️"
Source: Briefly News
