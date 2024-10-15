“Hunger Is Temporary”: Young Woman Jokingly Prioritises Style Over Food

A young woman humorously shared with TikTok creators that she chose to prioritise style over food

The fashion lover bought two pairs of name-brand sneakers and consumed rice and water, even licking the shoes

Several social media users found the post comical and saw no problem with the woman's priorities

A woman joked about how she valued fashion more than food. Images: @onekgarametso

For some, fashion is more than just clothing. It is a way of life that defines their identity. A young woman demonstrated her commitment to style when she chose a new pair of name-brand shoes over a hearty meal.

Shoes take first place

TikTok user @oneekgarametso uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users the expensive, brand-new pairs of shoes she bought herself. She placed two pairs of Adidas sneakers on a table while she ate rice with her hands and drank water.

The young woman licked the bottom of her shoes as she ate her humble meal, showing how clean they were.

She jokingly wrote in her post:

"POV: Hunger is temporary. Drip is forever."

Watch the video below:

Internet users understand young woman's decision

Many social media users headed to the comment section with humour while supporting the TikTokker's decision to take an interest in fashion over food.

@kea2610 said to the public:

"Drip is forever, baby. I also took care of my emotions this month and forgot about the budget."

@vee_maleta laughed and said:

"At this point, the rice tastes like meat because the heart is happy."

@temi_ni_oluwa_ jokingly said to the shoe fanatic:

"Even too much food is not good for the body, my sister."

@juicyberry254 told the online community:

"This is me now and in my next life."

@seeyahs.medi laughed and told app users:

"My boyfriend can do this without any hesitation."

@lover.of.life80 agreed with the TikTokker's purchase and said:

"Honey, you're on the right track. Drip is forever, baby."

