A South African woman wowed TikTok users with a showcase of office outfits for Monday to Friday

The viral video shows her mixing and matching items from popular brands to create stylish looks

The ladies appreciated the insightful display, and many are eagerly anticipating more fashion content

A fashion content creator gave people tips on rocking stylish office outfits. Image: @_wisanimkansi

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman presented a lineup of office outfits for the week. She featured chic combinations of pants, blazers, skirts, and accessories from various fashion brands.

Starting the workweek in style

The fashionista @_wisanimkansi had a fashion parade on TikTok. She started with sleek ZARA pants paired with H&M blouses and statement shoes from Aldo and Legit.

Wednesday wow factor

She infused vibrant hues in her styling midweek. Eye-catching accessories from Foschini and Woolworths complemented her Wisani Clothing's blue dress and ZARA pants.

Thursday and Friday finale

For the end of the week, she suggested refined casual ensembles. She rocked pants, a stylish top, and trendy jeans from The Fix.

Watch the video below:

Corporate clothing video goes viral

With over half a million views, the video earned praise from 9 to 5 girlies and sparked discussions about corporate attire.

See the comments below:

@Katlego Mnguni said:

"This made me realise that working from home has made me not buy office wear yoh."

@Sengiphiwe posted:

"I look like my problems, I don't have office clothes, iyhoo."

@Yolathisa asked:

"Can you do outfits with flat shoes? Can't wear heels. I have a knee problem."

@loveomngadi wrote:

"I have a single question. Do these outfits come with the body yini na? "

@Hoopie32 commented:

"All I was just saying was yoh, yoh, yoh. You have style."

@Thand0 stated:

"You've helped a lot."

@mansie_xx mentioned:

"Nah but you really ate all these looks. "

@QMulande added:

"Those working in corporate offices make sure you wear closed shoes it makes it look more professional."

Source: Briefly News