A Mzansi fashion content creator showed her clothing haul from SHEIN in a viral TikTok video

The woman modeled the black dresses intended for a graduation ceremony in the clip and it was a hit

The ladies on the social media platform loved the gorgeous dresses that accentuated her beautiful body

A woman modelled a lineup of graduation dresses from SHEIN in a viral video. Image: @mandisashange

Source: TikTok

One woman showcased her recent clothing haul from SHEIN in a viral TikTok video.

Woms shows off stunning black dresses

The fashionista @mandisashange_ strutted her stuff in the black dresses, giving viewers a sneak peek of the graduation ceremony attire. Her graduation cap added the perfect finishing touch, while she modelled the clothes with confidence.

Clothing video goes viral

Within five days, the video amassing a staggering 1.2 million views. It seems that many viewers are not only preparing to collect their qualifications but also taking fashion notes from the stylish creator.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users rate the clothes

The response from viewers is very positive. Many loved the gorgeous dresses and how they fit the woman like a glove.

See some comments below:

@imaanmosh posted:

"Please Shein graduation dresses in all white."

@hrhmbali said:

"That first dress is so regal. "

@mashile21 wrote:

"I see the dresses but the heels collection ma'am! "

@melanatedkazi mentioned:

"My graduation is literally next month and I still have no idea what I’m going to wear. "

@Mbalie commented:

"You have the best SHEIN finds ever. "

@bassie_matjila shared:

The second last dress I bought at Marabi for R150."

@Lethukuthula stated:

"Once I’m done with my weight loss journey and I graduate I'm definitely going for the first dress.♥️"

@bongeka.nx added:

"It’s not the dresses, ma’am it’s you. "

@MaDlaba joked:

"OMG! Please wear all of them. Keep changing on the day, I’ll speak to the Dean for you."

Woman's SHEIN oversized try-on goes viral

A Mzansi woman was left speechless and defeated after receiving her much anticipated Shein order.

Nokwanda Langa posted a TikTok video showing screenshots of some dresses and clothing items she ordered from the popular online retailer versus images of herself wearing the items, which appeared way too big for her petite frame.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News