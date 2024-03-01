A young woman took to social media to share a video showing some items from her recent Shein order

The now-viral TikTok video shows images of the clothes she ordered versus how they looked on her, many of which were too big for her

The video sparked humour online as netizens poked fun at the clothes, while others told her to size down next time

A Mzansi woman was left speechless and defeated after receiving her much anticipated Shein order.

Shein disappoints woman

Nokwanda Langa (@nokwandalanga28_) posted a TikTok video showing screenshots of some dresses and clothing items she ordered from the popular online retailer versus images of herself wearing the items, which appeared way too big for her petite frame.

Some dresses even hung loosely on her. A disappointed Nokwanda captioned the post:

"Shein did me dirty."

SA amused by woman Shein try-on

Many netizens were amused by the woman's failed Shein haul and advised her to buy clothes in smaller sizes next time.

One person even joked that the dresses looked like big night dresses.

Kyla reacted:

"Measuring tape should be your best friend better to have it bigger for tailoring."

Mbally-Jiyane❤ said:

"Zizokhula nawe."

Knowkwah❤️Empire commented:

"Mewuhamba ushesha angeke kunakeke."

Mahle.za replied:

"Ushaywe isize Ntombi ."

Rato!❤️ said:

Ngathi ama night dress."

Vuyolwamathula Sikhakhane❤ commented:

"Ngizomshaya lo obekade ecofa size ngeskhath wenza i order lakho."

user5279579315484 commented:

"Small or extra ss ubuzoba muhle kabi."

Snangcobo said:

Ngeke uwena inkinga."

