A woman had an unpleasant experience with one of the global online fashion and lifestyle retailers, Shein

She ordered a R631 rhinestone detail sweetheart neck bodycon dress, but it didn't fit her like it did with the model on the store's website

The online community reacted to her complaint, saying she was the one to blame for being unreasonable

A woman was unhappy with the dress she got from Shein. Images: @crazyemkay/ TikTok, @Mikhail Nilov/ Pexels

One woman showed off what she ordered at Shein vs what she got. She was nowhere near impressed.

@crazyemkay took to her TikTok account to share her disappointment. The woman wanted a R631 rhinestone detail sweetheart neck bodycon dress. It looked perfect on the Shein website.

However, upon arrival of the dress, the woman was unimpressed. In the video she shared, the dress was exactly the one she ordered but didn't fit her as it did with the model shown on the website.

As she wore it, she was annoyed and wanted to cry, but at the same time, she managed to pull a joke, saying she forgot to order a body that the dress would sit well on.

"A whole R631 Shein. I forgot to order the body."

Woman not happy with dress from Shein

Watch the TikTok funny clip below:

TikTokkers found the video funny

The video has over 5k likes, with many online users finding the woman's expectations hilarious.

@KoketsoNdaba joked:

"Get The Body, There's Absolutely Nothing Wrong With The Dress... "

@Lens on MaMkeez was not impressed with the price:

"Okay, but why is it R631 SHEIN is getting comfortable."

@Elaine Hepplethwaite gave a suggestion:

"You actually look really cute in that dress! Own it, girl! Get them heels on and add the confidence, and you will work it "

@Ofentse gave a little advice:

"Just walk fast… in the dark sis. You’ve got this"

@lebo laughed:

"Yhoo"

