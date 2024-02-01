An unfortunate woman shared her bad experience of getting the opposite hairstyle from what she wanted

The lady cried after realising that the hairdresser did not deliver to her expectations

The online community reacted with laughter to the situation, with many saying the woman was too ambitious

A woman was in tears after a botched hairstyle.

One woman went to a hair salon with a clear vision of what she wanted. She showed the hairdresser the hairstyle she desired. However, what she got was not even close to the style she had hoped to get.

@shaziexjt took to her TikTok account and shared a video of the bad experience. She captured the moment she got into the salon with her initial hair. She also showed a picture of the hairstyle she wanted.

Moments later, she captured herself in her car in tears with the opposite hairstyle she had expected. The TikTokker said she was looking forward to her desired hairstyle.

"I was looking forward to the end result. I'm finally going to show off my new hairdo. I am scared for my life! I got in at 12:14 pm and out at 12:50. The quickest silk press in history! "

Lady shows the hairdo she wanted vs what she got

TikTokkers laughed at the woman

The online users commented on the clip, with many saying the woman was too ambitious because the hairstyle she wanted was impossible with her small hair.

@Nisha Keswa said it wasn't possible:

"You were ambitious kodwa"

@Lwandletheview joked:

"Chomi, I understand you nam. That’s how I cry every time I look at my savings account. You wanted more with less."

@Lelzzz told the lady where she went wrong:

"You used the wrong inspo picture, if you were set on a pixie-type cut, it would’ve worked out. But I’m so sorry tlhe Eish "

@Kaytee G said the woman asked for the impossible:

"It’s the ambition for me shwele."

