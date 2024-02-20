A video of a man receiving a special gift from his wife has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows him accepting and opening a watch which had his mother's name engraved on it

The man was left speechless and emotional, leaving many TikTok viewers in their feels too

A wife surprised her husband with a personalized watch engraved with his mother's name. Image: @maverick_muji

A loving wife decided to surprise her man with a personalised gift that made his heart melt.

Husband's gift honours his mother

A TikTok video shared by @maverick_muji shows the man being handed a gift bag, which he opens with much excitement.

He opens the package to find a beautiful metallic watch. He takes it out to try it on before looking for the special engraving his wife organised to be done on the watch.

The man initially gasps in awe before becoming emotional and holding back tears as he reads the message which had his mother's name.

The man's gratitude for the thoughtful gift spoke volumes.

"God knew exactly what he was doing when he sent you to me," the post was captioned.

TikTok leaves SA emotional

The video warmed netizens' hearts as they expressed how emotional the man's priceless and grateful reaction made them.

Presh wrote:

"He managed to hold his tears but mina, I couldn't ❤️."

Zandile zee said:

"Yohh nkulunkulu if ngiyi nja khuluma bafo ngeke ngkwate. this is so cute maan ♥️."

Philile Tshabalala commented:

"❤❤❤❤❤❤Nikhulezithandwa othandweni lwenu ❤❤❤❤❤."

mrsphilie said:

"Umuntu sehlala ekhala nje love this ❤️."

Sipheduma97 replied:

"Ngaze ngakhala."

Sheial698 responded:

"Unkulunkulu ngathi anganinika injabulo engaphezu kwalenicabanga ukuthi niyayidinga ❤️, god knew what he was doing the day you meet each other❤️."

ayo replied:

"Bese nithi singabathengelike ama present bebe bewajabulela kanje!! Am just a girlfriend but ngzomthengela nkosyami."

