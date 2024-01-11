A woman showed off what her boss got for her on her first day back at the workplace

Portia Mohlakoana's boss gifted her with a Versace gift set that includes perfume and a bag

Online users reacted to the employer's kind gesture to the employees, with many applauding the act

A lady was given a Versace gift set by her boss on her first day back at work. Images: @posh_ena

Source: TikTok

A lady showed a lovely gesture from her boss on her first day back at work.

@posh_ena took to her TikTok account to share her employer's kind gesture. The boss got gifts for the employees.

The architect at Sida Consulting, Portia Mohlakoana, revealed what she got in a TikTok video.

The woman was gifted a Versace gift set - perfume, lotions, and a bag.

See the woman unwrapping her gift

TikTokkers envied the woman

This comes as many people are coming back to work from leave. Such kind gestures contribute positively to a good employer-employee relationship.

The video has over 5,000 likes. Many online users congratulated her. Some jokingly said they wanted to work at her company.

@Xoliswa Majola Jolinkomo Qengeba said:

"Ama cv afakwaphi bandla " ("Where can we submit our CVs?")

@Adriana Punie MAPITSE commented:

"Sending this to my boss"

@Boity@Matlala shared:

"Versace le dior ehh your boss has money haibo, i also wanna work at your company"

@Namhla wrote:

"I hope they shower yall with good salaries as well♥️What a kind Boss!"

@Ashley said:

"Sbwl"

@fortunatentuli0 wrote:

"I'm jealous. Honestly, not even my imaginary bf does such a ....totally jealous."

@Lee29 shared:

"Aaaibo this job is JOBING STRAIGHT."

@Kgabo Z said:

"This is beautiful."

@Thando Bocibo commented:

"Usebenza kuphi cc kuyaphutuma " (" Where do you work sis, its urgent?")

