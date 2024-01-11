Husband Surprises Wife With New Renault Kwid on Her Birthday, TikTok Video Leaves SA Swooning
- A TikTok video capturing the moment a Mzansi man surprised his wife with a new car on her birthday has gone viral
- The footage shows the couple at the dealership as they are presented with a new Renault Kwid, a gift for the wife
- The loved-up couple and their special moment warmed netizens' hearts as they reacted with sweet commentary
In a heartwarming display of love and appreciation, a dedicated husband's TikTok video has gone viral, melting hearts and igniting car envy across the internet.
Wifey gifted new ride for birthday
A TikTok video by Thomas Xaba (@thomasxaba27) documents the surprise of a lifetime, where the wife, a Checkers employee, receives a brand new Renault Kwid as a birthday gift from her devoted husband.
The footage shows the couple standing beside the new ride at the dealership, overcome with joy and excitement. They are even seen sharing a sweet kiss to seal the special moment.
"This is for your birthday baby," Thomas captioned the post.
Aah, man, what a thoughtful husband and what a lucky wifey. Watch the sweet video below:
Mzansi shows the couple love
Mzansi netizens were swept away by this story of a dream car surprise and flooded the post with sweet comments and congratulations.
Thabiinkie replied:
"Ngiyayithanda ke leee engiyibona ngamehlo wami ay2❤️."
londie0503 commented:
"Nonkosi ungowakwethu."
tokologofavoredch commented:
"Congratulations she is blessed. Aya balwa amadoda aba appreciate abafazi babo akwande 8mkhulu."
Nketli Ratshabedi ||Youtube said:
"Aaawww so sweet ! Congratulations ."
Maqinase73 wrote:
"Congraa sisi ❤. Siyakubongela ku baba wekhaya."
Woman with visionary replied:
"Well done, brother for making her happy ❤❤."
Phillie wrote:
"Ngazengajabula ngingakwazi ."
