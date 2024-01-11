A TikTok video capturing the moment a Mzansi man surprised his wife with a new car on her birthday has gone viral

The footage shows the couple at the dealership as they are presented with a new Renault Kwid, a gift for the wife

The loved-up couple and their special moment warmed netizens' hearts as they reacted with sweet commentary

A husband surprised his wife with a brand new Renault Kwid for her birthday. Image: @thomasxaba27

In a heartwarming display of love and appreciation, a dedicated husband's TikTok video has gone viral, melting hearts and igniting car envy across the internet.

Wifey gifted new ride for birthday

A TikTok video by Thomas Xaba (@thomasxaba27) documents the surprise of a lifetime, where the wife, a Checkers employee, receives a brand new Renault Kwid as a birthday gift from her devoted husband.

The footage shows the couple standing beside the new ride at the dealership, overcome with joy and excitement. They are even seen sharing a sweet kiss to seal the special moment.

"This is for your birthday baby," Thomas captioned the post.

Aah, man, what a thoughtful husband and what a lucky wifey. Watch the sweet video below:

Mzansi shows the couple love

Mzansi netizens were swept away by this story of a dream car surprise and flooded the post with sweet comments and congratulations.

Thabiinkie replied:

"Ngiyayithanda ke leee engiyibona ngamehlo wami ay2❤️."

londie0503 commented:

"Nonkosi ungowakwethu."

tokologofavoredch commented:

"Congratulations she is blessed. Aya balwa amadoda aba appreciate abafazi babo akwande 8mkhulu."

Nketli Ratshabedi ||Youtube said:

"Aaawww so sweet ! Congratulations ."

Maqinase73 wrote:

"Congraa sisi ❤. Siyakubongela ku baba wekhaya."

Woman with visionary replied:

"Well done, brother for making her happy ❤❤."

Phillie wrote:

"Ngazengajabula ngingakwazi ."

