Husband Surprises Wife With New Renault Kwid on Her Birthday, TikTok Video Leaves SA Swooning
Husband Surprises Wife With New Renault Kwid on Her Birthday, TikTok Video Leaves SA Swooning

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A TikTok video capturing the moment a Mzansi man surprised his wife with a new car on her birthday has gone viral
  • The footage shows the couple at the dealership as they are presented with a new Renault Kwid, a gift for the wife
  • The loved-up couple and their special moment warmed netizens' hearts as they reacted with sweet commentary

Husband buys wife new car
A husband surprised his wife with a brand new Renault Kwid for her birthday. Image: @thomasxaba27
Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming display of love and appreciation, a dedicated husband's TikTok video has gone viral, melting hearts and igniting car envy across the internet.

Wifey gifted new ride for birthday

A TikTok video by Thomas Xaba (@thomasxaba27) documents the surprise of a lifetime, where the wife, a Checkers employee, receives a brand new Renault Kwid as a birthday gift from her devoted husband.

The footage shows the couple standing beside the new ride at the dealership, overcome with joy and excitement. They are even seen sharing a sweet kiss to seal the special moment.

"This is for your birthday baby," Thomas captioned the post.

Aah, man, what a thoughtful husband and what a lucky wifey. Watch the sweet video below:

Mzansi shows the couple love

Mzansi netizens were swept away by this story of a dream car surprise and flooded the post with sweet comments and congratulations.

Thabiinkie replied:

"Ngiyayithanda ke leee engiyibona ngamehlo wami ay2❤️."

londie0503 commented:

"Nonkosi ungowakwethu."

tokologofavoredch commented:

"Congratulations she is blessed. Aya balwa amadoda aba appreciate abafazi babo akwande 8mkhulu."

Nketli Ratshabedi ||Youtube said:

"Aaawww so sweet ! Congratulations ."

Maqinase73 wrote:

"Congraa sisi ❤. Siyakubongela ku baba wekhaya."

Woman with visionary replied:

"Well done, brother for making her happy ❤❤."

Phillie wrote:

"Ngazengajabula ngingakwazi ."

Woman shows off how husband treats her like princess

In another story, Briefly News reported that being treated like a princess can make a woman feel special and cherished. It can be a reminder that she is loved and appreciated.

A happily married wife took to social media to share how her husband loves and values her.

A video posted on TikTok by @baradidardi shows a beautiful compilation of photos and videos capturing love-filled moments between her and her husband.

Source: Briefly News

