Source: Instagram

Mama Joy Chauke showed off a photo of herself and Papa Joy sharing a kiss. The soccer supporter bragged about her love and fawned over the "king of her heart." Mzansi was divided in opinion on the photo, where some felt Mama Joy was oversharing while others showed love to the gone girl.

Mama Joy shares steamy kiss with Papa Joy

Mama Joy Chauke is the ultimate gone girl. The football fanatic is head over heels in love with her man, dubbed by netizens as Papa Joy.

In a sweet Instagram post, Mama Joy didn't hold back when she showed off her man and their sweet romance. The award-winning sports supporter praised her knight in shining armour and professed her undying love for him:

"This is love, not a dream. Love you The king of My Castle, My handsome King of My heart, My 'Frenchy', My soul and mind Keeper."

This was one of the many posts Mama Joy dedicated to her boo. In another post, the Royal AM supporter and her man pouted for a selfie, where she gushed over her man:

"See you soon the King of my heart, my handsome Frenchy. Love lives here. My heart's protector. Love you."

Mzansi reacts to Mama Joy's sweet photo

Netizens showed love to Mama Joy and Papa Joy's kissy photo and couldn't be more happy for them:

sgirlymoore said:

"Mama Joy is a gone girl!"

tau.diarora joked:

"Mama Joy focusing on content, now Papa Joy can't get a proper kiss."

singhcrissy was happy for Mama Joy:

"So happy for you Mama Joy. Enjoy, you deserve this life."

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't too pleased that Mama Joy flaunted her romance on social media:

lleyllo_sambz said:

"She will get tired of him as she did with pirates."

nonhlanhla.mncwabe.3152 was tired:

"Hah, Mama Joy we've seen it now. Thank you, just keep it to yourself now."

tebzonj02 asked:

"Do you really have to say all of these things?"

Mama Joy flaunts new ride

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Mama Joy's brand-new whip, a sleek Audi that had netizens talking.

As expected, some netizens claimed the car was bought by the government, more specifically the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture.

Previously, the department had to defend Mama Joy and Botha Msila's Rugby World Cup trip that Mzansi claimed was funded by the government.

Source: Briefly News