Despite the recent backlash, Mama Joy continues to collect major wins

The football fanatic was recently awarded the Hollard Sport Industry award for Personality of the Year

Mama Joy received warm messages from netizens congratulating and cheering her on

Hollard honoured Mama Joy with an award at the Sport Industry Awards for Personality of the Year. Images: mamajoy_chauke

Mama Joy is an award-winning sports influencer! The beloved soccer supporter was honoured with the Hollard Sport Industry award as the Personality of the Year and took to social media to boast about her win. She was met with a warm reception from followers who said she deserved the honour.

Mama Joy receives Hollard Sport Industry award

Well-known sports fanatic, Joy Chauke, known to many as Mama Joy, received an award for her outstanding job representing and supporting South African sports.

Hollard honoured the soccer supporter with an award at the Hollard Sport Industry Awards on 23 November 2023. Mama Joy received the award for Personality of the Year and gave a speech thanking Hollard for the honour:

"I support sports, sport is Mama Joy. I'm so happy today, Hollard because you're the first ones after coming from France, to say 'Mama Joy, we see what you're doing."

Mama Joy recently addressed the backlash over her trip to France to support the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup, where netizens questioned her about who funds her overseas trips.

Mzansi cheers Mama Joy on Hollard award

Netizens congratulated Mama Joy on her award, saying she deserved the honour for her efforts. Luckily, this time no one joked about her looking like Robert Marawa:

sontondlovu praised Mama Joy:

"It's been amazing seeing you bloom right in front of our eyes @JoyChauke5! You are an amazing ambassador for Mzansi Sports, siyabonga. Stay blessed."

PMSFC__ cheered:

"Congratulations MamaJoy."

Mbongeni_Kupiso wrote:

"You winning left and right mama!"

sontondlovu posted:

"Congratulations @JoyChauke5 for winning personality of the year at this year's #SportIndustryAwards!! Well deserved!"

Mama Joy addresses Robert Marawa lookalike claims

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Mama Joy revealing that she doesn't look like Robert Marawa despite what netizens thought, but did they let it go? Of course not!

THEREPTIC wrote:

"You do look alike, shame, I think you are from the same father!"

