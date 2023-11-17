Mama Joy is joining in on the fun after netizens claimed that she looks like Robert Marawa

The football fanatic posted side-by-side photos to show online users that she and the presenter look nothing alike

Mzansi trolled Mama Joy even more, telling her that she and Robert could be related

Mama Joy had netizens in stitches when she posted photos trying to convince them that she doesn't look like Robert Marawa. Images: mamajoy_chauke, robert_marawa

Mama Joy decided to entertain online users who said she and Robert Marawa look alike. The self-proclaimed Royal AM Number 1 Fan shared photos on Twitter to show followers that she and Rob look nothing alike, but do you think they believed her? Nope.

Netizens acted as though they couldn't tell them apart, saying they could pass as twins.

Mama Joy addresses Robert Marawa claims

Mama Joy decided to address the followers who claimed she looks like Robert Marawa. The two sports supporters' striking resemblance had netizens in stitches and Mama Joy decided to shut the noise by posting their photos.

In a funny Twitter (X) post, Mama Joy shared a photo she took with Robert Marawa, ending the hilarious "never been seen in the place together" speculations:

"Look closely, we don’t look the same."

Netizens weigh in on Mama Joy's claims

Online users are having a field day innocently joking with Mama Joy about her uncanny resemblance to Bra Rob:

PapeKemi posted:

"After I saw video of that long lost twin, ai mama togetherness is the same!"

ramalokot said:

"You just look together!"

THEREPTIC wrote:

"You do look alike, shame, I think you are from the same father!"

MMashilo28 claimed:

"You're not beating the allegations!"

Snenhlanhl7694 pointed out:

"He can actually pass off as your twi,n,at least you found your doppelganger, Mama Joy."

ShamzLove89 said:

"Mama, this is SA, you'll explain until you die if you entertain these fools."

Mzansi trolls Black Coffee look-alikes

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kaya 959 host Anele Mdoda announcing a show with Black Coffee and using his look-alike to promote his interview:

"Not a paid actor but a lunch-promised colleague."

Mzansi had a good laugh when Sizwe Dhlomo made fun of another Black Coffee doppelgänger (yes, there are more) impersonating the popular DJ.

