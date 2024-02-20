Dumi Mkokstad went all out to build his mother and father a beautiful house that they can call home

The gospel singer went on social media to show off the double-storey mansion with stunning views

Celebrities and Mzansi people are impressed by what Dumi has accomplished, and they showered him with

Dumi Mkokstad showed off the house that he built for his parents. Image: @dumimkokstadsa

Dumi Mkokstad shared that he built his parents a house. The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, 20 February, to post a picture of the beautiful home.

Dumi Mkokstad flaunts parents' house

The snap gave his followers a glimpse of the property, which is situated in a rural area. It has a stunning backdrop of KwaZulu-Natal hills that stretches for kilometres.

The excited 32-year-old gushed about the construction that's almost complete in the Insta caption.

"Sekushoda kancuuuuuuu. Uphele u1 Room kaMah noBaba. kubokaDumi Kostad "

SA applaud Dumi Mkokstad

Industry peers like Betusile Mcinga congratulated Dumi on undertaking such a massive project and seeing it through. He said:

"Congratulations mfowethu and the whole family. ❤️❤️"

See the post below:

Mzansi wowed by newly built house

The palatial house also impresses some of Dumi's 800,000 Instagram followers.

See a few comments below:

@brettsaofficial wrote:

"I'm happy for you what have done and accomplished fam. Tyma Bigboy is proud where he is with how far you've come."

@dr_rebeccamalope stated:

"Well done this is beautiful Dumi."

@sindi_ntombela posted:

"I’m super proud of you mtwana."

@djhappygalsa mentioned:

"Well done my friend. ay sekuphelile bakithi "

@eveluna743 added:

"This is the BLESSINGS. That's a wonderful job."

@mungcolosi wrote:

"Congratulations, great achievement indeed. "

@bhekosteven8063 said:

"Wow! This is too beautiful. Mntwana siyababongela abazali more blessings coming your way. "

@mabundalethabo said:

"May the Lord of heaven increase your territory. "

