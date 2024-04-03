A father and daughter bonded over a game of diketo and the heartwarming video was shared on TikTok

The sweet clip garnered over 667,000 views and spread warmth and joy among netizens on the platform

Viewers praised the dad for spending quality time with his daughter and called for more fathers to follow suit

A video of a dad spending quality time with his daughter trended. Image: @user655971714040

A wholesome scene is taking the internet by storm! In a heartwarming TikTok video, a father and his adorable daughter are seen sitting on the ground, engrossed in a game of diketo.

Spends quality time with child

As the small pebbles clack against each other, their beautiful bond shined. The video posted by @user655971714040 highlighted the importance of parents spending quality time with their kids.

Playful father receives praise

And of course, the dad's relaxed demeanour with a Savanna in hand added an extra touch of authenticity to the scene.

The video spread on the platform fast and viewers from all corners of Mzansi showered the father with praise.

Mzansi admires hands-on dad

The comments section is overflowing with admiration for the dad's involvement in his daughter's life. Many said they hope more fathers prioritise making memories with their children.

@user8710195468561 said:

"Well done bro. Uyindoda emadodeni kuningi esikufunde kuwe singo baba."

@thelmatali mentioned:

"It shows that you don't need money to make your child happy just be there."

@Pharao posted:

"Only legends can play this game. "

@user3831000907508 wrote:

"Papa of the year! Big up my brother."

@Espionage stated:

"This is awesome my brother. That'll be forever etched in your daughter's memory. You're teaching us a good lesson. Spend quality time with kids."

@Nonkululekopromise highlighted:

"A moment many South African children never had. ❤️ May God keep you papa."

@PhreshCakes added:

"Aaah mara this is beautiful Nkos'yam. ❤ Be thankful nana, many have never experienced such with their fathers. ❤"

@UHURU-PHRDH16 wrote:

"This is beautiful to watch. May he continue to bond with his little princess until infinity."

